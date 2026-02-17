DesignCon Taps NASA, Purdue, and Agentrys for Keynote Slate

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon, the premiere event for the latest in high-speed design tools, technologies, and developments, has announced the keynote speakers for the 2026 edition. The annual three-day event will feature Joseph Lukens, Associate Professor at Purdue University School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Mark Ren, Founder at Agentrys; and Bhanu Sood, Chief Technologist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, each presenting key findings, research and innovations moving the sector forward through cutting-edge technologies and practical applications.

From Spooky Action at a Distance to the Quantum Internet

On day 1, Lukens will discuss the origins, triumphs, and opportunities of quantum networking, tracing its evolution from basic quantum theory, through the maturation of its first commercial application (quantum key distribution), and finally to the present explosion of entanglement-based testbeds throughout the globe. They keynote will feature technological successes to date as well as the variety of remaining challenges, present a vision for a “quantum information superhighway,” akin to the epoch-defining classical Internet and poised to revolutionize the ways in which information is measured, transmitted, and processed.





Agentic Artificial Intelligence for Chip Design

AI is poised to transform hardware design just as it has reshaped software, though with far greater difficulty due to limited training data and the depth of required domain knowledge. On day 2, Ren’s keynote will trace the evolution from simple agents that autonomously repair Register-Transfer-Level (RTL) syntax errors to multi-agent systems capable of generating full RTL designs directly from specifications.

Technology Innovations Driving NASA's Science and Exploration Goals



Closing out the keynote slate on day 3 is Sood with an in-depth look at electronics as the fundamentals to NASA’s ability to achieve its exploration and science objectives, alongside advanced electronic design to enable critical capabilities for missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond. This includes autonomous navigation, high-performance onboard computing, and miniaturized sensing for planetary science. The discussion will explore design challenges and highlight emerging trends in AI-enabled electronics, modular architectures, and photonic systems. These innovations are essential to supporting NASA’s priorities for sustainable lunar operations, Mars exploration, and scientific discovery across the solar system.





“DesignCon has always been a hub for innovation, and this year’s keynote lineup is a testament to the incredible advancements shaping the future of engineering and technology,” says Suzanne Deffree, VP and Group Portfolio Lead, Manufacturing by Informa. “From the exploration of agentic AI in chip design to insights into the quantum internet to space discovery and beyond, DesignCon’s keynotes will provide our attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from the brightest minds in the industry. These keynotes are not just about sharing knowledge, they are about sparking ideas, creating touchpoints for collaboration, and inspiring the next wave of breakthroughs in electronics design. There is no better place to bring together such a diverse and forward-thinking group of experts to lead the conversation than at DesignCon.”

