INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Klarna Group PLC of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - KLAR

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Klarna Group PLC (“Klarna” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KLAR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Klarna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 20, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On or about September 10, 2025, Klarna conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 34,311,274 ordinary shares priced at $40 per share. Then, on November 18, 2025, Bloomberg News published an article entitled “Klarna Revenue Surges Yet Longer Loans Trigger Provisions.” The article stated that Klarna “set[] aside more provisions for credit losses” and “posted a net loss of $95 million, as the firm set aside more money for potentially souring loans.” The article stated further that “provisions represented 0.72% of gross merchandise volume, up from 0.44% a year ago” and “came in at $235 million, above analyst estimates of 215.8 million.” Also on November 18, 2025, Barron’s published an article entitled “Klarna Stock Tumbles After First Earnings Report. What Investors Should Know,” which stated that Klarna “faces ongoing scrutiny over customer loan defaults,” that the buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) business model “has been no stranger to criticism,” and that “[m]uch of the fault-finding has to do with the user base lenders target: typically younger people with lower financial security.” The article cited the Richmond Fed, which had earlier noted that BNPL customers “tend to have a riskier credit profile: They are typically younger and less-educated, with higher debt burdens and lower credit scores.”

As of December 22, 2025, Klarna stock closed at $31.31 per share, below the IPO price.

