Brown and Caldwell Advances Climate-Resilient Solutions to Address Changing Environmental Conditions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown and Caldwell, a purpose-driven engineering consulting firm creating and delivering water and environmental solutions throughout North America and the Pacific, has introduced a climate-focused approach to further help clients and communities plan for changing environmental conditions and make the most of their resources.



The approach, called BC:LongView™, aligns Brown and Caldwell’s existing design, technical and strategic services across the water cycle that provide climate-resilient solutions and best practices for public and private sector clients to address current and future environmental challenges.

“Clients are increasingly seeking ways to mitigate risks and navigate uncertainties of climate impacts on their operations and in their communities,” said Karri Ving, Fellow-Institutional Resilience at Brown and Caldwell. “Climate-aware thinking is rooted in everything we do. Our team of experts sees every project through a lens of climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience to find the most impactful and sustainable solutions. Our BC:LongView™ approach affirms and advances our forward-looking services, as we partner with clients to move toward a climate-positive and resilient future with confidence.”

Brown and Caldwell has a long-standing track record of leading climate-focused projects – from billion-dollar infrastructure programs and large-scale designs to single facility and asset-focused vulnerability assessments for utilities across the country. From the East Coast to the Pacific, the firm is partnering with clients to reduce the impacts of changing climate conditions on their operations, infrastructure and services to communities, and/or proactively plan for and integrate resilience-building measures for improved operational and financial performance.

BC:LongView™ service offerings reflect these outcomes and the firm’s expertise across various practices: Strategic Climate Change Planning, Climate Change Mitigation, Climate Change Adaption and Strategic Water Management.



“Planning for changing environmental conditions and shifting resources requires bringing together a diverse range of expertise – a common practice our Brown and Caldwell team provides for clients and a core part of BC:LongView™,” said Dr. Tess Sprague, Climate Resilience Lead at Brown and Caldwell. “We integrate the BC:LongView™ approach into all our service areas and across the project lifecycle for solutions that offer climate resilience and flexibility today and for years to come. This enables us and our clients to look at the big picture and deliver a clear path forward for long-term resilience.”

Ving and Sprague are guiding the BC:LongView™ approach across Brown and Caldwell services and teams, along with Adam Ross, Vice President, Climate Change and Resilience Strategy Leader for the firm. More information about BC:LongView™ services and recent projects can be found at: brownandcaldwell.com/services/climate-change.



Brown and Caldwell is a full-service environmental engineering and construction services firm with 50 offices and nearly 2,400 professionals across North America and the Pacific. For more than 75 years, our creative solutions have helped municipalities, private industry, and government agencies successfully overcome their most challenging water and environmental obstacles.

