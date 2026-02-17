PEMCO Poll: Life is expensive — and many PNW residents aren’t ready for the cost of adulthood

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paying bills, maintaining a home, and preparing for the unexpected are often considered fundamental parts of “adulting,” but a new poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance suggests many Pacific Northwest residents are struggling to keep up. Nearly half of respondents (49%) say an unexpected home or car repair has caused financial strain for their household – a sign that even routine disruptions can stretch the average household’s budget.

The poll of Washington and Oregon residents found that just 35% have an emergency fund set aside for surprise expenses, leaving most households financially exposed when things go wrong. That vulnerability is only heightened by residents’ prevention habits – or lack thereof. Only 34% of respondents say they regularly perform basic preventive home maintenance tasks such as checking smoke detectors, cleaning gutters, or inspecting appliances – steps that can help reduce the likelihood of expensive repairs or full-scale disasters.

“Adulting isn’t about having everything figured out – it’s about being prepared, navigating everyday challenges and preventing small issues from becoming big, expensive problems,” said PEMCO spokesperson Jennifer Hawton. “When nearly half of our community is financially strained by a common repair, it shows how important basic prevention and preparedness steps, like cleaning your gutters or installing water leak sensors, really are.”

Despite rising costs, more than half of respondents (59%) say they feel confident managing financial tasks like budgeting and taxes, while less than a third (28%) have the same confidence in practical skills such as home or car maintenance.

When it comes to learning those skills, parents and family are the leading source of home maintenance knowledge for 44% of residents, followed by trial and error (24%) and online resources (22%). Younger respondents are more than twice as likely as those 55 and older to rely on online learning, highlighting generational differences in how life skills are picked up.

As everyday costs rise, building practical, preventive skills could go a long way toward easing financial strain. To learn more ways you can be prepared, visit www.pemco.com/blog/Adulting101.

To learn more about PEMCO’s Northwest Poll, visit pemco.com/blog/nw-polls.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 436 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 397 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, Washington Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We’re proud to be named one of America’s Best Insurance Companies by Forbes for five straight years and recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2025. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.