AquaOmega OneHealth Initiative to Remove 500,000 Pounds of Ocean Plastic

Cornwall, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaOmega, a brand of Vivo Brands Inc., today announced the launch of the AquaOmega OneHealth Impact Initiative, a sustainability program created in partnership with 4ocean that links product sales to plastic and trash removal from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

AquaOmega OneHealth Impact Initiative

Under the initiative, AquaOmega will fund the removal of one pound of plastic and trash for every full-sized AquaOmega product sold, with a stated goal of removing 500,000 pounds in year one. The program is designed to connect consumer purchasing with measurable environmental action through 4ocean's established global cleanup operations.

"As a company built on ocean-sourced nutrition, we believe supporting human wellness also means protecting the waters that sustain life," said Max Marion, President of AquaOmega.

"This initiative is designed to make impact measurable and ongoing for customers, retailers, and practitioners who want to support both health and environmental stewardship.”

AquaOmega understands that ocean health and human health are deeply connected, and this partnership allows them to expand the cleanup operations and scale real, verified impact to make long-term progress possible

Support generated through AquaOmega product sales will help fund 4ocean's professional cleanup crews, river interception systems designed to stop plastic before it reaches the ocean, and coastal recovery efforts.

AquaOmega also announced additional steps to reduce packaging waste, including transitioning softgel products to glass bottles, and plans to have team members participate in coastal cleanup volunteer projects across North America.

Additional program details are available at www.myaquaomega.ca/4ocean.

One Planet. One Ocean. One Health.

About 4ocean

4ocean is a global ocean cleanup company focused on ending the ocean plastic crisis. Through professional cleanup operations and sustainable partnerships, 4ocean removes millions of pounds of plastic and trash from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines each year while working to stop future pollution at its source.

About AquaOmega

AquaOmega was created with one clear mission: to set a new standard in omega-3s by providing highly concentrated, triglyceride-form omega-3s sourced from wild-caught anchovy, rigorously third-party tested, and crafted for absorption and purity. AquaOmega is committed to responsible wild sourcing and partners with 4ocean to help remove plastic from oceans through its Pull a Pound initiative, reinforcing the company's stated belief that protecting the waters that sustain life is inseparable from supporting the people who depend on them.

