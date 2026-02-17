Menese Protocol Goes Live: Fully On-Chain Multichain Execution Infrastructure Launches Public Beta with Cross-Chain Liquidity and Developer SDK

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Menese Protocol, a multichain execution infrastructure backed by Mercatura Forum and ICP Hub Egypt, has launched its public beta with cross-chain liquidity pools in community testing, a developer SDK, and a native utility token, MENES.





Mercatura Forum is one of the region's leading venture studios focused on Web3, AI, and robotics, operating the largest full-time founder-in-residence program in the region from Dubai and Cairo. Mercatura also manages ICP Hub Egypt, a DFINITY-funded regional hub that has trained over 600 blockchain engineers across Egypt. Menese was built by the ICP Hub Egypt and Mercatura Forum founding team through the Mercatura founder-in-residence program.

Menese operates as an execution layer for the decentralized internet. Through threshold cryptographic key derivation on the Internet Computer Protocol, the system natively supports signing and transaction construction across more than 50 EVM-compatible blockchains as well as non-EVM ecosystems including Solana, Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP Ledger, Sui, TON, NEAR,

THORChain, and CloakCoin; with Algorand, MultiversX (EGLD), Hedera, and Stellar in active development — all from a single sovereign wallet where users retain full custody of their keys.

Unlike traditional bridges or centralized routing services that depend on off-chain relayers, Menese performs all execution logic directly on-chain. This means transactions can be routed, signed, and settled without reliance on any single interface, exchange, or third-party custodian.

Cross-Chain Liquidity Pools in Community Testing

Menese has deployed cross-chain liquidity pools currently in testing and available to community testers through the project website. The pools enable coordinated liquidity access across multiple blockchain ecosystems through a single execution layer.



Combined with programmable execution logic, the liquidity infrastructure is designed to allow developers and liquidity providers to build strategies that span multiple chains without fragmenting capital across isolated protocols.

Developer SDK and Integration Competition

The Menese SDK is live in testing, giving developers direct access to cross-chain routing, automated execution, and liquidity coordination within their own applications.

To accelerate adoption, Menese is running a ClawdBot integration competition where developers build automated agents using the SDK across Solana and Sui ecosystems. The competition is designed to stress-test the execution layer while showcasing real-world use cases for multichain automation.



Current SDK capabilities include cross-chain token routing and swaps, programmable transaction automation, liquidity pool interaction across chains, and integration tooling for building on top of the Menese execution layer.

Execution Resilience by Design

Because execution occurs natively on-chain through threshold key derivation rather than off-chain relayers with a frontend on chain, Menese enables continuous execution even when traditional web2 dependencies fail in every blockchain where they are integrated.

MENES Utility Token

The MENES token serves as the native coordination layer across the protocol. It is used for staking and network participation, governance and protocol upgrades, execution fee alignment, and ecosystem incentive distribution.

Staking is live, with participation open to contributors who wish to align with the protocol's long-term development and governance.