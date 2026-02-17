Blackrock Fence & Construction Announces Spring Fence Installation Services in League City

LEAGUE CITY, TX, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAGUE CITY, TX - February 17, 2026 - -

Blackrock Fence & Construction announces expanded availability for residential and commercial fence installation services as spring weather arrives in the League City area. The locally owned company has increased its installation crews and material inventory to meet anticipated seasonal demand for new fencing projects throughout Galveston and Harris counties.

The fence installation company, which serves League City, Friendswood, Pearland, and surrounding communities, reports that early spring represents the busiest period for fence construction as property owners prepare for outdoor activities and summer entertaining. The company specializes in wood, metal, farm and ranch fencing, and security gate installations for both residential and commercial properties.

"Spring marks the ideal time for fence installation in our region, as the mild weather creates perfect conditions for construction before the intense summer heat arrives," said Jace Niemeyer, owner of Blackrock Fence & Construction. "We have prepared our teams and secured additional materials to ensure homeowners and businesses can complete their fencing projects without delays during this peak season."

Blackrock Fence & Construction in League City offers comprehensive fencing solutions ranging from traditional wood privacy fences to durable metal installations and specialized farm and ranch fencing. The company provides custom design services tailored to each property's specific requirements and aesthetic preferences. All installations include a 15-year workmanship guarantee, reflecting the company's commitment to quality construction standards.

The expanded spring services address growing demand for fence replacement and new installations following winter weather impacts. Many property owners discover fence damage from storms or normal wear during early spring inspections, creating urgent needs for professional fence repair or replacement. The company's repair division handles everything from leaning posts and damaged panels to complete fence reconstruction.

"Property owners often underestimate the time required for proper fence installation, especially when permits and material ordering are factored in," added Niemeyer. "Starting projects now ensures completion before summer, allowing families to enjoy their outdoor spaces when they need them most."

Fence installation by Blackrock Fence & Construction typically ranges from $15 to $50 per linear foot, depending on materials selected and design complexity. The company offers free on-site estimates to help property owners understand project costs and timelines. Installation timeframes vary based on fence type and property size, with most residential projects completed within one to three days once materials arrive.

The company serves an extensive area, including Alvin, Clear Lake, Deer Park, Dickinson, La Porte, Nassau Bay, Pasadena, Seabrook, Texas City, and Webster. Each location receives the same attention to detail and quality craftsmanship that has established the company's reputation throughout the region.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23eLIU-Ve_I

Blackrock Fence & Construction operates as a full-service fence contractor providing installation, repair, and maintenance services for all fence types. The company maintains comprehensive insurance coverage and handles all necessary permits for fence construction projects. Founded and operated by local residents, the company has built its reputation on reliable service, quality materials, and transparent pricing practices throughout the Greater Houston area.

###

For more information about Blackrock Fence & Construction, contact the company here:



Blackrock Fence & Construction

Jace Niemeyer

(713) 705-2363

blackrockfence92@gmail.com

Blackrock Fence & Construction

905 Chetwood Cir

League City, TX 77573