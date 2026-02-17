Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against SLM Corporation and Certain Officers – SLM

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SLM Corporation (“SLM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLM) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 25-cv-18834, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that invested in SLM securities between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired SLM securities during the Class Period, you have until February 17, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

SLM, more commonly known as Sallie Mae, primarily originates and services private education loans (“PELs”) to students and their families. SLM prides itself on its purported “high-quality” PELs, as well as its loss mitigation and loan modification programs to improve the collectability of PELs.

SLM classifies its PELs as being in repayment when customers are making interest-only or fixed payments, or when they have entered full principal and interest repayment status after any applicable grace period. SLM charges off delinquent PELs at the end of the month in which they reach 120 days delinquent, or otherwise when they are classified as a loss by SLM or its regulator. SLM’s cost to service a delinquent borrower is significantly higher than the cost to service a current or in-school borrower. Accordingly, delinquency rates on SLM’s PELs are a critical metric that investors rely on in determining the health and profitability of SLM’s PEL business.

At all relevant times, investors and analysts were reassured by Defendants’ statements that rising delinquency rates for SLM’s PELs were attributable to, inter alia, purportedly “normal seasonal trends” and minor refinements to SLMS’s loan offerings, as well as reassured by Defendants’ statements touting the effectiveness of SLM’s purportedly “enhanced” loss mitigation and new loan modification programs. For example, during a conference call with investors and analysts on July 24, 2025, SLM’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Defendant Peter M. Graham, assured investors that “the trends that we’re seeing in both delinquencies as well as sort of the Grace programs and the like, really are following the normal seasonal trends that we would expect in the business.”

Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding SLM’s business, operations, and prospects that artificially inflated the prices of SLM’s securities during the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; (ii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM’s loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company’s PEL delinquency rates; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements made a materially false and misleading impression regarding SLM’s business, operations, and prospects at all relevant times.

On August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report addressing SLM, flagging that, “[o]verall, July [2025] delinquencies were up 49 bp m/m, higher (worse) than the seasonal (+10 bps) performance for July, driven by a 45 bps increase in early stage delinquencies.” Notably, TD Cowen’s findings directly contradicted Defendant Graham’s assurances—made late in the month of July 2025—that Defendants were observing delinquency rates that “really are following the normal seasonal trends we would expect in the business.”

Following TD Cowen’s report, SLM’s stock price fell $2.67 per share, or 8.09%, to close at $30.32 per share on August 15, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .



Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.