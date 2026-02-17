SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immortal Dragons, a Singapore-based longevity fund, has announced its further support for 3D biofabrication as a primary technical solution for age-related organ failure. The move signals a shift in the biotechnology investment landscape toward regenerative "replacement" models designed to intervene before the onset of chronic disease.





The Catalyst: 3D Biofabrication

In a recent technical discussion on the Inside Precision Medicine podcast, Immortal Dragons founder Boyang Wang detailed the firm's focus on 3D biofabrication. This technology utilizes "bio-inks"—living cells integrated with biocompatible materials — to create functional tissue.

The sector currently targets the $12 billion vascular graft market, where traditional synthetic solutions currently face failure rates of up to 65%. Recent large animal studies have shown that tissue-engineered blood vessels can achieve zero thrombosis and full tissue incorporation, significantly outperforming current synthetic standards.

Immortal Dragons’ backing of Frontier Bio aligns with broader industry trends; in 2024, United Therapeutics received FDA clearance for the first human trial of a bioengineered organ. While full organ replacement remains in development, the clinical application of functional blood vessels indicates the technology is transitioning from laboratory research to medical practice.

The Four Pillars of the Future

The investment strategy for Immortal Dragons is informed by a transition from traditional technology sectors to long-term biotechnological development. The firm operates on the premise that solving age-related biological decline requires a multi-disciplinary framework.

According to Wang, the advancement of the field relies on four distinct pillars:

Science: Advancing the fundamental cellular understanding of aging.

Advancing the fundamental cellular understanding of aging. Capital: Implementing funding models that prioritize long-term clinical development over short-term exits.

Implementing funding models that prioritize long-term clinical development over short-term exits. Policy: Modernizing regulatory frameworks to better evaluate preventative therapies.

Modernizing regulatory frameworks to better evaluate preventative therapies. Ideology: Shifting public and professional discourse to treat aging as a manageable biological process.

A Coordinated Leap Forward

Recent developments highlight an industry-wide effort to integrate longevity research into mainstream biomedical science. While the extent of human healthspan extension remains a subject of scientific inquiry, the field is increasingly defined by interdisciplinary coordination. The current objective for firms like Immortal Dragons is to establish rigorous, verifiable frameworks for evaluating these interventions through synchronized investment and regulatory oversight.

About Immortal Dragons