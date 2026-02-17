Deadline Alert: Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 3, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Plug Power, Inc. (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) securities between January 17, 2025 and November 13, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PLUG POWER INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 7, 2025, Plug Power announced that its Chief Executive Officer and its President were both stepping down from their roles. On this news, Plug Power’s stock price fell $0.26, or 6.3%, to close at $3.87 per share on October 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 10, 2025, the Company announced that it had signed a nonbinding letter of intent to monetize its electricity rights in New York and one other location in partnership with a major U.S. data center developer, and that “[a]s a result, [the Company had] suspended activities under the DOE loan program, allowing [it] to redeploy capital”.

On this news, Plug Power’s stock price fell $0.09, or 3.4%, to close at $2.53 per share on November 10, 2025.

Then on November 13, 2025, The Washington Examiner reported that Plug Power “confirmed . . . that it suspended activities” on “its plans to construct six facilities to produce and liquefy zero or low-carbon hydrogen, putting at risk” the $1.66 billion DOE Loan it closed in January.

On this news, Plug Power’s stock price fell $0.48, or 17.6%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $2.25 per share on November 14, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the DOE Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds; (2) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Plug Power securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 3, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.