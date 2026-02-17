Chattanooga, Tennessee, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI: Advanced Inspections is advancing modern property evaluation standards by delivering comprehensive Chattanooga Home Inspection services grounded in environmental health and building science. Serving clients who seek a trusted Chattanooga Home Inspector, the company provides more than a standard checklist by offering detailed insight, reliable data, and protection for both health and financial well-being.







Led by Brad Harwell, recipient of the 2021 Inspection Super Conference National Innovator of the Year award, AI: Advanced Inspections applies a structured, data-driven methodology that extends beyond traditional visual assessments. Each home inspection Chattanooga is built around a full-spectrum review of the property sphere, evaluating structural components, roofing systems, foundations, electrical and mechanical systems, and environmental conditions that influence occupant safety.

Air, water, and soil quality are examined as core elements of the inspection process. Soil quality is evaluated in Pre-1978 homes (lead-based paint), where children and pets will be present. This health-centered approach helps identify hidden concerns such as moisture intrusion, indoor air contaminants, drainage issues, and other environmental conditions that may impact long-term wellness. By prioritizing early detection and prevention, clients receive critical information before making significant real estate decisions.

“The health and safety of our clients and their families is our paramount concern,” said Brad Harwell, Founder of AI: Advanced Inspections. “Our secondary concern is ensuring our clients are fully informed of the true condition of the property sphere, in order to make an informed decision and avoid unnecessary expensive financial setbacks through negotiation.”

In addition to health considerations, financial protection remains a central focus. Undetected defects can result in substantial repair costs after closing. Through careful analysis and comprehensive reporting, AI: Advanced Inspections helps buyers, sellers, and property owners understand potential risks and avoid preventable expenses.

The company’s guiding principle remains straightforward: If it wasn’t AI: Advanced Inspected it was not fully inspected.

Clients seeking a knowledgeable Chattanooga Home Inspector can learn more about services at https://aiadvancedinspect.pro and review professional certifications at https://aiadvancedinspect.pro/certifications/



By combining scientific evaluation methods with a commitment to safety and transparency, AI: Advanced Inspections continues to set a higher standard for home inspection Chattanooga services.