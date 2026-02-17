AVE NAMED NO. 1 APARTMENT OPERATOR NATIONWIDE FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE YEARS BASED ON RESIDENT SATISFACTION

Plymouth Meeting, PA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE, the award-winning apartment brand from fifth-generation real estate firm Korman Communities, today announces its achievement as the No. 1 apartment operator nationwide for the fourth consecutive year based on resident satisfaction. In the newly released 2026 Grace Hill Excellence Awards, AVE once again earned a coveted No. 1 position in the Elite 5 ranking, which honors multifamily operators that consistently surpass industry benchmarks and deliver a superior resident experience. In addition, ten AVE communities nationwide were named to the 95% Club. To qualify, multifamily properties must score within the top 5% against the Kingsley Index, reflecting exceptional resident satisfaction at the property level.

“Our teams show up every day committed to delivering a hospitality‑driven living experience that feels personal, intuitive and seamless,” said Lea Anne Welsh, President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities. “Being ranked No. 1 for the fourth year in a row is a tremendous honor because it comes directly from our residents. Our best‑in‑class amenities and thoughtful lifestyle programming – from wellness classes to engaging resident events – are designed to foster meaningful community connection. This recognition reinforces our belief that when you invest in people – your teams, your communities and your service – you create places where individuals truly want to live.”

To qualify for a Grace Hill Excellence Award, a property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index™, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry.

“Surveys are the premier tool to gain insight and benchmark change. The Grace Hill Excellence Awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond industry standards and understand the importance of delivering an outstanding resident experience,” said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "These are the companies who exceed expectations on a continual and consistent basis. Grace Hill is proud of the contributions these organizations make to the industry.”

AVE earned top honors as an Elite 5 winner and the No. 1 apartment operator, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. This distinction underscores AVE’s commitment to fostering exceptional communities, delivering unparalleled service and cultivating environments where residents feel supported, engaged and at home.

Across the country, ten AVE communities were also named 95% Club winners, showcasing standout performance in resident satisfaction. This recognition reflects AVE’s commitment to exceeding expectations at every touchpoint. The honored communities include:

AVE Union (N.J.)

AVE Florham Park (N.J.)

AVE Austin North Lamar

AVE Las Colinas (Dallas)

AVE Phoenix Sky

AVE Phoenix Terra

AVE Tampa Riverwalk

The Franklin Residences (Philadelphia)

AVE King of Prussia (Pa.)

AVE Blue Bell (Pa.)

To learn more about AVE and explore its award-winning elevated apartment communities nationwide, visit aveliving.com.

About AVE and Korman Communities

Korman Communities is a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate investment and property management company with nearly 40 properties across the United States and London. AVE specializes in elevated apartment living for discerning renters and individuals seeking a flexible living solution for business or personal lifestyle. AVE conveniently offers traditional unfurnished apartments along with fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. Each community features a dedicated service team and unparalleled business, wellness, and leisure amenities such as flex workspaces with gigabit Wi-Fi; resort pools; firepit lounges; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness centers; wellness classes; bike share; tranquility gardens; pet spas and parks; media theaters; and outdoor gaming and recreation. Ranked the No. 1 property management company in the U.S. based on renter satisfaction for the last four consecutive years, AVE provides comfort and seamless living for those who want to LIVE BETTER®. Learn more at: aveliving.com.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk, and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise, and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

Methodology for Grace Hill Excellence Awards

All Grace Hill Survey clients can be eligible for the award and are not solicited to participate. To earn the award, a property’s resident satisfaction must exceed the Kingsley Index™, which is the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry.