Ministry of Public Health Announces Thailand Pavilion’s Successful Conclusion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Reaffirming Thailand’s Leadership in Health, Innovation, and Well-being

According to the Ministry of Public Health, following the official conclusion of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, on 13 October 2025, the Thailand Pavilion successfully demonstrated Thailand’s capabilities in health, innovation, culture, and well-being to the international community.



Presented under the theme “Thailand: Connecting Lives for Greatest Happiness,” the Thailand Pavilion welcomed more than two million visitors over a period of 184days, conveying Thailand’s national identity through the integration of traditional health wisdom with modern innovation, in alignment with the Expo’s overarching theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Dr. Somlerk Juengsmarn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, stated: “Throughout the exhibition period, the Thailand Pavilion received consistently positive responses from visitors. This reflects that Thailand’s healthcare approach, which integrates traditional wisdom with modern innovation, is capable of creating value and gaining recognition at the international level.”

In addition, the Thailand Pavilion contributed to positive economic impacts and enhanced the country’s image. Thai delegations held discussions with over 100 international investors and partners to advance cooperation in key industries, including digital health, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Bio-Circular-Green Economy.

The Thailand Pavilion also showcased a wide array of medical and health innovations, such as Dinsaw Mini - AI-powered healthcare assistant developed by Thailand to support health promotion, patient interaction, and smart healthcare services, Space Dynamic Prosthetic Foot, Titanium Cranioplasty Plates, as well as health products derived from Thai herbal medicine, alongside cultural performances.

Dr. Somlerk Juengsmarn, further remarked:

“This success is not an end point, but a starting point for further advancing the health industry, supporting Thai entrepreneurs, and strengthening a resilient and sustainable healthcare system to enhance the long-term quality of life. Thailand’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai served as a significant platform to elevate the country’s image on the global stage and to demonstrate Thailand’s readiness as a Medical Hub. The Ministry of Public Health expects this achievement to serve as a foundation for expanding international cooperation and fostering the sustainable development of Thailand’s health industry in the future.

Photo caption: Dr. Somlerk Juengsmarn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand