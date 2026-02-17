Tree Builders Group Expands Full-Service Design-Build Construction Across Santa Clara County and the Peninsula

San Jose, CA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Builders Group, a Bay Area design-build construction company based in San Jose, continues to expand its presence across Santa Clara County and the Peninsula, delivering full-service residential construction solutions under one roof.

Operating from 2001 Gateway Pl #151e, San Jose, CA 95110, Tree Builders Group provides integrated planning, architectural coordination, engineering, permitting, and construction services for homeowners seeking new construction, full home renovations, additions, ADUs, and comprehensive backyard transformations.

Integrated Design-Build Model for Complex Residential Projects

Tree Builders Group specializes in managing projects from concept to completion. The company’s design-build approach centralizes every phase of development, minimizing fragmentation between architects, engineers, subcontractors, and permitting authorities.

Services include:

New construction (ground-up homes)

Full house renovations

Structural additions

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

Backyard renovations and pools

Hardscape and outdoor living spaces

Complete indoor-outdoor transformations

With nearly five years in operation and a team bringing over 35 years of combined hands-on construction experience, the company integrates modern project management systems with long-standing structural and residential building expertise.

Local Expertise Across Santa Clara County and the Peninsula

Tree Builders Group serves homeowners throughout Northern California, including Santa Clara County, the Peninsula, Saratoga, Los Altos, and Los Gatos.

The team maintains active projects across the Bay Area and is familiar with local building codes, city permitting processes, and regional compliance requirements. This regional knowledge supports more efficient project execution and structured coordination with local authorities.

Construction for Time-Constrained Homeowners

The company’s ideal clients are busy homeowners seeking an organized, transparent construction process. By consolidating planning, engineering, permits, and construction under a single management structure, Tree Builders Group aims to reduce miscommunication and streamline execution timelines.

From early feasibility assessments through final finishes, projects are managed with structured oversight and ongoing client communication. The company emphasizes long-term structural integrity, detail-oriented craftsmanship, and predictable project coordination.

Emphasis on Structural Expertise and Quality Craftsmanship

Tree Builders Group highlights structural expertise as a core competency. Complex remodels and additions often require structural recalculations, load-bearing modifications, and coordination with engineering professionals. By integrating these components within its operational framework, the company delivers projects designed to meet long-term durability standards.

Projects range from major interior reconfigurations to full site transformations that integrate pools, hardscape elements, and outdoor living areas into cohesive residential environments.

Company Overview

Business Name: Tree Builders Group

Address: 2001 Gateway Pl #151e, San Jose, CA 95110

Phone: 408-333-9511

Email: office@treebuildersgroup.com

Website: https://www.treebuildersgroup.com/

Years Active: Nearly five years

Combined Team Experience: 35+ years

Google Reviews: 20

Tree Builders Group continues to position itself as a full-service design-build contractor serving Santa Clara County and surrounding Bay Area communities with structured project management and comprehensive residential construction services.

For more information, visit https://www.treebuildersgroup.com/ or contact the company directly at 408-333-9511.

Press Inquiries

Media Contact:

Eran Azran

Tree Builders Group

https://www.treebuildersgroup.com/

Phone: 818-664-8020

Email: office [at] treebuildersgroup.com