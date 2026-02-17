SEGG Media Closes $61M Veloce Acquisition, Adds $20M+ in Annual Revenue and Strengthens Revenue Base

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) today announces the successful completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of a controlling interest in Veloce Media Group (“Veloce”), a leading global sports, gaming, and digital media platform.

The acquisition, which values Veloce at approximately $61 million (£45 million), was completed through a blend of cash consideration and SEGG Media equity. The transaction is projected to contribute more than $20 million in additional annual revenue which SEGG Media will begin recognizing and report in the first quarter of this year.

This acquisition marks a significant inflection point in SEGG Media’s strategic transformation into a scaled, revenue-generating global sports, entertainment, and gaming group. Completing on the acquisition of Veloce today demonstrates the current management’s commitment to its shareholders and the wider investor public that the Company is performing on the growth strategy it recently disclosed.

Under the terms of the deal, consideration for the acquisition is a combination of cash and SEGG Media shares priced at $10 per share, highlights the shared belief by SEGG Media’s Board and Veloce’s selling shareholders that SEGG Media’s current share price is grossly undervalued. The structure of the transaction aligns all stakeholders around value creation and sustainable value creation.

Revenue Scale and Valuation Context

Based on reportable incremental revenue of more than $20 million annually from Veloce alone, SEGG Media’s pro forma revenue profile meaningfully grows. Recent market capitalization levels are far below the implied revenue multiple, which should be considered along with the value of the Company’s four domain names and other assets.

Management believes the transaction substantially improves the Company’s revenue-to-market-cap ratio, positioning SEGG Media more comparably with scaled digital media and sports entertainment platforms that trade at materially higher revenue multiples. As Veloce’s operating results are consolidated and reflected in reported financials, the Company will leverage improved scale and operating metrics to provide investors with a clearer framework for valuation assessment.

Daniel Bailey, CEO of Veloce Media Group: “I am delighted to work closely with the wider leadership team to help deliver the next phase of growth. Joining SEGG Media at this pivotal moment is an exciting step for Veloce and our global community. Together, we are building a scaled, future-focused platform with significant opportunity to accelerate growth and deliver long-term value.”

Robert Stubblefield, CFO and Interim CEO and President of SEGG Media: “Closing the Veloce acquisition on schedule is a paradigm shift for SEGG Media. This acquisition strengthens our top line revenue, expands our global footprint, and enhances our ability to drive measurable financial performance for shareholders.”

Strategic Implications for Shareholders

Veloce’s combined platform immediately positions SEGG Media with:

Immediate revenue scale and diversification

Consolidation of operating results from a global digital media asset

Expanded international audience reach

Cross-platform monetization opportunities across Sports.com, Concerts.com, and related assets

A Strengthened balance sheet with increases to assets and equity, and enhanced liquidity.





Management’s immediate focus is on integration execution, maintaining operational discipline, and leveraging revenue scale for continued strong financial performance.

Further updates on integration milestones and strategic operating priorities will be provided in the coming weeks as integration milestones are achieved.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

