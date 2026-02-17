Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition Announces Formation of the Congressional Berry Amendment Caucus

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Warrior Protection & Readiness Coalition (WPRC) today applauded the formation of the first-ever congressional Berry Amendment Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. This bipartisan caucus, spearheaded by co-chairs Rep. Pat Harrigan (NC-10) and Don Davis (NC-01), has foundational goals of strengthening domestic defense manufacturing, supporting American jobs, and ensuring U.S. warfighters are equipped with the highest-quality, 100% American-made uniforms, body armor, load-bearing equipment, ballistic helmets, textiles and related equipment.

Founding members of the caucus include Representatives Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Rich McCormick (GA-07), Greg Murphy (NC-03), Chris Pappas (NH-01), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Chuck Edwards (NC-11), David Rouzer (NC-07), Tim Moore (NC-14), John Carter (TX-31), Gabe Amo (RI-01), Joseph Morelle (NY-25), and Brian Mast (FL-21).

The Berry Amendment, first enacted in 1941, requires the Department of War to procure certain mission-critical items, including textiles, clothing, footwear, body armor, tents, and food, from domestic sources. The law helps ensure the United States maintains secure supply chains for essential military items while sustaining the domestic industrial base that supports the warfighter.

The Berry Amendment Caucus will serve as a bipartisan forum focused on strengthening national security and preserving American manufacturing. The caucus will highlight the importance of domestic industrial capacity in critical sectors such as textiles, uniforms, armor and specialty materials; support factories and workers who manufacture Berry-compliant goods; educate Members of Congress on the full scope of products covered under the law; and support consistent enforcement and modernization of Berry requirements to meet evolving warfighter needs.

“The formation of the Berry Amendment Caucus marks an important step in sustaining and growing the domestic industrial base that equips the American warfighter,” said David Costello, Executive Director of the WPRC. “For decades, the Berry Amendment has ensured that our servicemembers have a secure supply chain for critical equipage and are never dependent on foreign supply chains for mission-essential gear. In war and in peace, the Berry Amendment guarantees that the United States is always capable of manufacturing the full spectrum of products needed to keep our troops combat ready. Our association is deeply appreciative of the leadership demonstrated by Reps. Harrigan and Davis in founding this new caucus.”

“You cannot be the strongest military in the world while depending on foreign supply chains for mission-critical gear. The Berry Amendment protects our warfighters, protects American manufacturing, and protects our national security. As co-chair of this caucus, I am doubling down on a simple principle: the equipment that defends the United States should be made in the United States,” said Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10).

“As North Carolina invests in a stronger future for our textile industry, we must strengthen the Berry Amendment, guaranteeing that every thread of the defense supply chain is American-made. Protecting local jobs, backing our manufacturers, and providing our military with the dependable, high-quality materials it deserves is vital,” said Congressman Don Davis (NC-01).

With the establishment of the Berry Amendment Caucus, members of Congress will have a platform to highlight Berry-compliant manufacturing in their districts, support policies that strengthen domestic supply chains, and reinforce America’s ability to equip the world’s most capable military.

