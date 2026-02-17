Alterra IOS Fuels Industrial Outdoor Storage Expansion with National Truck Terminal Portfolio Acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS , a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 400 sites nationwide, today announced the acquisition of a ten-property truck terminal portfolio located across major U.S. industrial and logistics markets.

Collectively, the ten locations span approximately 45 usable acres, include 445 drive-in doors, and have more than 238,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. The properties are located in ten unique markets and nine of the ten properties are fully leased to multinational freight carriers.

Each of the newly acquired properties is strategically located near critical transportation infrastructure, including major highways and regional freight corridors, across several key logistics markets. The acquisition represents a measured expansion of Alterra IOS’s national truck terminal footprint, strengthening the firm’s presence in supply-constrained, high-demand locations that support regional distribution.

“Our acquisition of the National Truck Terminal Portfolio enables Alterra IOS to expand in well-positioned markets within key domestic freight corridors,” said Chris White, Vice President of Acquisitions at Alterra IOS. “With nine of the ten properties fully leased to multinational freight carriers, the portfolio delivers immediate scale and strengthens our footprint in supply-constrained logistics markets.”

The portfolio of IOS sites is located in the following markets, listed in descending order by usable acres:

Kennesaw, Ga. (Atlanta MSA): 19.59 usable acres with 151 drive-in doors and 74,000 square feet of warehouse space

Chester, Va. (Richmond MSA): 4.75 usable acres with 40 drive-in doors and 18,730 square feet of warehouse space

Wallingford, Conn. (Hartford MSA): 4.25 usable acres with 54 drive-in doors and 46,200 square feet of warehouse space

Hagerstown, Md. (Baltimore MSA): 4.30 usable acres with 28 drive-in doors and 20,000 square feet of warehouse space

Woodinville, Wash. (Seattle MSA): 2.45 usable acres with 31 drive-in doors and 11,200 square feet of warehouse space

Salem, Va. (Richmond MSA): 2.65 usable acres with 18 drive-in doors and 7,650 square feet of warehouse space

Orlando, Fla. (Orlando MSA): 2.77 usable acres with 42 drive-in doors and 18,000 square feet of warehouse space

Chesapeake, Va. (Norfolk MSA): 2.40 usable acres with 32 drive-in doors and 14,500 square feet of warehouse space

Fort Myers, Fla. (Fort Myers MSA): 2.35 usable acres with 40 drive-in doors and 21,000 square feet of warehouse space

Raleigh, N.C. (Raleigh-Durham MSA): 1.96 usable acres with 19 drive-in doors and 8,000 square feet of warehouse space

As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS , is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission-critical real estate for the often-overlooked sectors of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past six years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 400 properties across 38 states as of Q4 2025. The dedicated team of investment, development, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses through site selection, development, and/or sale-leaseback transactions.