NFTE Launches Reimagined Global Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the rebranding and expansion of its flagship challenge series into the NFTE Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase (The Showcase), a reimagined, multi-day international experience set to debut during the 2026-2027 school year as the global nonprofit approaches its 40th anniversary.

This new initiative underscores NFTE’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to entrepreneurship education worldwide. By unifying local, regional, U.S. national, and international pitch challenges into a single, cohesive experience, The Showcase elevates entrepreneurial learning while fostering global connections and the exchange of impactful ideas among young innovators.

“The Showcase was developed through the contributions of a staff task force, including team members who work directly with classroom teachers and students,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, CEO of NFTE. “This initiative represents not change for its own sake, but a deliberate and substantive enhancement of the learning experience. It offers a more sophisticated and enriching framework for young innovators—integrating U.S. and world challenges, preparing youth for international collaboration, strengthening the connection between education and industry, and inspiring solutions that make a global difference.”

In addition to high-stakes pitch challenges, The Showcase will feature a Learning Lab that provides students with opportunities to build skills, refine ideas, and engage with peers and professionals from around the world. The event will also include student and alumni business exhibits, along with intentional networking opportunities for NFTE educators and global partners.

The road to the world stage in New York City begins with local and metro-area showcases. Students from NFTE programs, including Exploring Careers, Start Up Tech, Entrepreneurship 1, and Entrepreneurship Essentials, are eligible to participate. While some students will advance through a selective pitch competition, local and metro-area showcase participation is not limited to pitching teams. All students will take part in workshops, coaching sessions, and peer learning experiences, regardless of competitive status.

Teams that advance from local and regional showcases will compete in the U.S. challenge semifinals on Nov. 18, 2026. The top U.S. team will advance to the world finals on Nov. 19, where they will compete for the 2026-2027 NFTE Showcase Champion title against winning teams from more than 20 other countries.

The Showcase represents a fresh re-envisioning of NFTE’s hallmark competitions—the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge series and the World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge—and draws on the organization’s decades of expertise in designing experiential, student-centered learning experiences.

"The new global event reflects NFTE’s vision of a world where every young person, regardless of circumstance, can pursue entrepreneurial dreams," said Stephanie Alvarado, NFTE's Director of Global Programs. "By spotlighting youth innovation and promoting cross-border connections, the modernized event better prepares the next generation of leaders for a sustainable future and success in the global economy."

To learn how your school can participate in the 2026-2027 NFTE Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase, email getstarted@nfte.com. For media inquiries, contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, National Director of Communications, at mediainquiries@nfte.com or (917) 281-4362.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

Attachments