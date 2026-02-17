Robbins LLP Urges AGL Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Agilon Health, Inc. Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) securities between February 26, 2025 and August 4, 2025. Agilon describes itself as the "trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities."

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that they recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware, and materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from “strategic actions” taken by agilon to reduce risk.

On August 4, 2025, agilon issued a press release announcing that Steven Sell had stepped down as President, CEO and a Director of the Board. Plaintiff alleges that the Company's form 8-K filed with the SEC stated that "Mr. Sell's departure was a termination without 'cause' under Mr. Sell's employment agreement[.]" The complaint further alleges that on August 4, 2025, agilon issued disappointing financial results. On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell over 50%, to close at $0.8801 on August 5, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against agilon health, inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by March 2, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

