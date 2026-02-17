Tulalip Resort Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence Expand Partnership to Elevate Guest Experience and Profitability

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Tulalip Resort Casino, extending Tulalip’s use of the QCI Enterprise Platform with the addition of QCI Host and QCI Marketing. The expanded deployment builds on the success of the existing platform and enables Tulalip to further enhance personalized guest engagement while driving operational efficiency and profitability.

Tulalip Resort Casino has leveraged QCI’s enterprise capabilities to unify data, improve visibility across teams, and support smarter, faster decision-making. With the addition of QCI Host and QCI Marketing, Tulalip will deepen its ability to activate insights at the guest level — empowering hosts and marketers with tools designed to prioritize high-value interactions and maximize the impact of every touchpoint.

Kyle Gawthorpe, Executive Director of Marketing for Tulalip Resort Casino, highlighted the role QCI plays across the organization:

“QCI has become an indispensable part of our marketing strategy. It empowers our team at every level to take focused, meaningful action and make the most of all our resources — including our time. We’re excited to use QCI Host and Marketing to maximize guest contact and reinvestment strategies to create even more memorable experiences across our properties.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, said the collaboration exemplifies how technology can support both guest satisfaction and business performance:

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Tulalip Resort Casino. Their innovative mindset and unwavering dedication to exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with QCI’s mission. Together, we’re excited to push boundaries and set new standards for what’s possible in the industry.”

The partnership reflects QCI’s focus on delivering practical solutions aligned with the real-world needs of casino and entertainment operators. The deployment will support more personalized guest engagement and more efficient marketing and host operations, reinforcing Tulalip’s long-term growth strategy.

ABOUT TULALIP RESORT CASINO

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington state. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement, sportsbook betting through DraftKings, a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and multiple dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret, Orca Ballroom and a 3,000-seat outdoor Tulalip Amphitheatre. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at Tulalip Resort Casino. Connect with us on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.