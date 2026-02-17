First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Common Stock Buyback Program

Converse, Indiana, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), announced that the Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program permitting the Company to buy back up to $4 million of its outstanding common stock on the open market. This repurchase program replaces the April 2025 authorization, under which the Company successfully repurchased 59,173 shares for an aggregate $3.95 million over a ten-month period.

The timing, price, and quantity of purchases under the stock repurchase plan will be at the discretion of management and may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time. The program will be funded from current available working capital. The board feels the stock repurchase plan will provide capital management opportunities and add value for the Company’s shareholders depending upon market and business conditions.

“The Board believes this repurchase authorization represents a disciplined, proactive approach to capital management and reflects our confidence in the long‑term value of the Company,” noted Keith Hill, First Farmers Financial Corp’s CEO. “We remain committed to delivering shareholder value through prudent balance sheet management and consistent financial performance.”

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $3.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. As of February 13, 2026, the Corporation had 6,946,234 common shares outstanding.