Thurgood Marshall College Fund celebrates the lasting impact of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson

Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) joins the nation in mourning the loss of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, an iconic civil rights leader and unwavering advocate for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Rev. Jackson knew the power of an HBCU education firsthand, graduating from TMCF member school North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 1964 with a bachelor’s in sociology. He arrived on campus shortly after the legendary sit-in protest by the A&T Four at the Greensboro Woolworth’s. He quickly established himself, becoming student government president, quarterback of the Aggie football team and a member of Omega Psi Phi.

Rev. Jackson’s advocacy inspired some of the world’s largest corporations to make their workforce more diverse, brokering partnerships with TMCF and others through multi-year investments to provide students with scholarships and exposure to Silicon Valley.

“Rev. Jesse Jackson is a towering figure in American history and a catalyst for HBCUs over his lifetime,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “We share in our grief with many, including the family of Rev. Jackson, as his life and work impacted the lives of generations.”