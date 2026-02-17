Alectra working to restore and prevent power outages in York and Peel Regions

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weather conditions this winter have caused a series of power outages across York Region, particularly in Vaughan, and parts of Peel Region. The primary issue is related to the salt and other de-icing products used on roads in response to the long stretch of cold and snowy weather we’ve had this January and February.

During cold and dry conditions, the salt contamination does not pose an issue. However, as the temperature gets warmer and moisture becomes present from precipitation or melting snow, the salt particles and dampness can cause problems for overhead distribution lines and other equipment.

While most of these power outages have been momentary in nature, with most customers experiencing momentary flickering, some outages were longer as crews worked to identify and safely repair the damaged equipment.

We apologize for the inconvenience and want to assure customers we’re working hard to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible. Outside, additional crews and support contractors have been called in to assist in equipment washing and restoration efforts to help prevent further outages. Inside Alectra’s System Control Centre, system controllers utilize technology to restore power to large numbers of customers by operating remotely controlled switches.

Because of the magnitude of salt contamination and the breadth of the electricity system impacted, there is a risk of more outages in the coming days. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this issue as safely and quickly as we can.

Customers can get updates on the company’s power restoration efforts by following the Alectra X account, @AlectraNews, or by viewing the outage map at alectrautilities.com.

Those who are without power for an extended period are encouraged to check on relatives and neighbours who may require assistance. We recommend avoiding opening your refrigerator or freezer doors unless necessary to prevent cold air from escaping. Learn more about 'food safety in an emergency' here: alectrautilities.com/emergency-preparedness. Additional safety information can be found at alectrautilities.com/about-outages.

The safety of our employees, contractors and the community is our top priority. We appreciate the patience and support of residents and response teams as we navigate this outage response together.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses and approximately three million people in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews