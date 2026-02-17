Tropic Ocean Airways and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Launch 25-Minute Day Trips to Bimini

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropic Ocean Airways, in partnership with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, is launching a new same-day flight experience that makes traveling to The Bahamas closer and easier than ever: Day trips to Bimini in just 25 minutes, available every Saturday starting February 21.

The launch coincides with The Bahamas’ role as Destination Sponsor of this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival, where the new Bimini Day Trip experience will be officially introduced to the public.



Through the Bimini Day Trip experience, guests arrive at Tropic’s Fort Lauderdale seaplane terminal just 30 minutes before departure, take off in the morning, land in Bimini before 9:00am, spend the day on the island, and are back home in South Florida by early evening — no hotels, no ferries, and no planning needed.



The goal of the new day trip program is simple: show people just how close — and how easy — The Bahamas really is.

“You don’t need a week off or a complex travel plan to go to The Bahamas,” said Tropic Ocean Airways.

“You can wake up in South Florida, have lunch in The Bahamas, and be back home for dinner. This is about taking something people think requires pre-planning and is expensive and making it incredibly easy.”



"This partnership with Tropic Ocean Airways represents more than just a new flight path; it’s a total reimagining of how accessible our islands can be,” said the Honourable I.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “By providing the opportunity to get from South Florida to The Bahamas in a mere 25 minutes, we are removing the traditional barriers to international travel. We’re providing a seamless, premium gateway that allows our guests to prioritize their time while still experiencing the full depth of Bahamian hospitality."



The Bimini Day Trip Itinerary

8:30 AM – Depart Fort Lauderdale

– Depart Fort Lauderdale 9:00 AM – Land in Bimini

– Land in Bimini 9:15 AM – Clear customs

– Clear customs 9:30 AM – Transfer to the Resorts World Beach Club, Bimini Big Game Marina, or activity operator

– Transfer to the Resorts World Beach Club, Bimini Big Game Marina, or activity operator 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Island time

– Island time 4:30 PM – Return to the Tropic Ocean Flight Center

– Return to the Tropic Ocean Flight Center 5:00 PM – Depart Bimini

– Depart Bimini 5:30 PM – Arrive back in Fort Lauderdale

Guests spend 5–6 hours on the island and are home in time for dinner.



What’s Included

Round-trip seaplane flight (25 minutes each way)

Free valet parking at Tropic Ocean Airways

Private lobby with Wi-Fi, snacks and beverages

Customs handling in Fort Lauderdale and Bimini

Ground transfers on arrival

Guaranteed same-day return

A fixed, easy schedule that removes all guesswork

Guests simply show up with a passport. Tropic Ocean handles the rest.

Availability is limited, and trips are expected to sell out quickly.



Seasonal Add-On Experiences

Guests can add optional island experiences depending on the season:

Snorkeling trip to Honeymoon Harbour

Bone fishing in the mangroves

Hammerhead shark dive

Swimming with wild dolphins

Availability

Operating day: Saturdays

Saturdays Launch date: February 21

February 21 Departure location: Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Flight time: 25 minutes each way

25 minutes each way Minimum island time: 5 hours

For full details and availability, visit flytropic.com.

About Tropic Ocean Airways



Tropic Ocean Airways is a Fort Lauderdale–based seaplane airline offering private charters and scheduled flights throughout South Florida and the Bahamas. Founded by U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Tropic is known for its water landings, two-pilot crews, and unique ability to land directly at resorts, marinas, and island destinations that traditional aircraft can’t reach.



About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

