Gibson Energy Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Highlighted by Record Infrastructure EBITDA and Announces 5% Dividend Increase

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Key Highlights: Delivered record quarterly Infrastructure EBITDA ( 1) of $160 million, driven by strong volume growth and the completion of key capital projects

of $160 million, driven by strong volume growth and the completion of key capital projects Announced a 5% dividend increase, the seventh consecutive annual increase

Subsequent to the quarter, announced the $400 million strategic acquisition of Teine Energy's portfolio of Chauvin Infrastructure Assets and concurrent $215 million equity financing

Executed two major contract extensions of 20 and 10 years at Edmonton, further enhancing the stability and quality of Infrastructure cash flows

Completed key capital projects during the quarter, including the Cactus II connection and the start-up of the new Duvernay infrastructure as part of the long-term partnership with Baytex

Over 10 million hours worked and counting without a lost-time injury, highlighting our continued focus on maintaining a best-in-class safety performance



Expects to deploy approximately $100 million of organic growth capital in 2026

“We delivered strong fourth quarter results, closing out a record year for Gibson in 2025,” said Curtis Philippon, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Year-over-year fourth quarter performance was driven by the Cactus II connection at Gateway, the successful execution of our dredging project, and the start-up of our Baytex partnership in the Duvernay. Subsequent to quarter-end, we announced the strategic and accretive acquisition of Teine's Chauvin Infrastructure Assets, which enhances our Canadian crude infrastructure footprint and creates an additional platform for long-term growth. Together, with the previously announced Wink-to-Gateway Integration project, these initiatives support our targeted 7%+ Infrastructure EBITDA per share growth over the next five years and underpin our ability to continue delivering sustainable shareholder returns.”

Financial Highlights:

Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) of $622 million for the full year, including $160 million in the fourth quarter, a $21 million increase over the full year 2024, primarily due to reduced operating costs, contributions from key capital projects coming online, and increased throughput at the Edmonton and Gateway Terminals, partially offset by a weakening U.S. dollar and lower volume at the Hardisty Terminal

of $622 million for the full year, including $160 million in the fourth quarter, a $21 million increase over the full year 2024, primarily due to reduced operating costs, contributions from key capital projects coming online, and increased throughput at the Edmonton and Gateway Terminals, partially offset by a weakening U.S. dollar and lower volume at the Hardisty Terminal Marketing Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) of $15 million for the full year, including $1 million in the fourth quarter, a $48 million decrease over full year 2024, reflecting a challenging environment for both crude marketing and refined products

of $15 million for the full year, including $1 million in the fourth quarter, a $48 million decrease over full year 2024, reflecting a challenging environment for both crude marketing and refined products Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) on a consolidated basis of $581 million for the full year, including $145 million in the fourth quarter, a $29 million decrease over the full year 2024, primarily due to the impact of items affecting segment EBITDA as noted above and a slight increase in general and administrative costs

on a consolidated basis of $581 million for the full year, including $145 million in the fourth quarter, a $29 million decrease over the full year 2024, primarily due to the impact of items affecting segment EBITDA as noted above and a slight increase in general and administrative costs Net income of $198 million for the full year, including $41 million in the fourth quarter, a $45 million increase over the full year 2024, primarily due to the impact of items affecting Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) as noted above, movement in unrealized gains and losses for corporate financial instruments, partially offset by foreign exchange losses

as noted above, movement in unrealized gains and losses for corporate financial instruments, partially offset by foreign exchange losses Distributable Cash Flow ( 1) of $337 million for the full year, including $79 million in the fourth quarter, a $38 million decrease over the full year 2024, primarily due to lower adjusted EBITDA as noted above as well as higher spending on replacement capital in the current year, offset by lower current income taxes and lease payments

of $337 million for the full year, including $79 million in the fourth quarter, a $38 million decrease over the full year 2024, primarily due to lower adjusted EBITDA as noted above as well as higher spending on replacement capital in the current year, offset by lower current income taxes and lease payments Dividend payout ratio ( 2) on a trailing twelve-month basis of 84%

on a trailing twelve-month basis of 84% Net debt to adjusted EBITDA(2) ratio of 3.9x at December 31, 2025 compared to 3.5x at December 31, 2024

Strategic Developments and Highlights:

Subsequent to the quarter, announced the strategic acquisition of Teine Energy’s portfolio of Chauvin Infrastructure Assets for $400 million; the acquisition will extend Gibson’s strategic footprint in Canada and support infrastructure growth; the transaction is expected to deliver mid single-digit accretion to distributable cash flow per share and is anticipated to close in Q2, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals

Today, Gibson closed its previously announced $215 million bought deal common equity offering, including the exercise in full of the over-allotment option by the underwriters

Subsequent to the quarter, Gibson’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share, an increase of $0.02 per common share or 5%, beginning with the dividend payable in April

On December 2, 2025, the Company announced major contract extensions of 20 and 10 years at Edmonton and the sanctioning of a new Wink-to-Gateway Integration project

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and dividend payout ratio are non-GAAP financial ratios.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements

The 2025 fourth quarter Management’s Discussion and Analysis and audited Consolidated Financial Statements provide a detailed explanation of Gibson’s financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. These documents are available at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Supplementary Information

Gibson has also made available certain supplementary information regarding the 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results, available at www.gibsonenergy.com.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘expect’’, “enhance”, “extend”, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, and “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the anticipated timing and completion of the acquisition of Teine's Chauvin infrastructure assets, and the benefits to be derived therefrom; Gibson’s ability to achieve its financial targets and the anticipated timing thereof; Gibson’s ability to deliver sustainable shareholder returns; and Gibson’s anticipated strategic footprint and expected infrastructure growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each dated February 17, 2026, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

Specified Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Management considers these to be important supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures.

For further details on these specified financial measures, including relevant reconciliations, see the "Specified Financial Measures" section of the Company’s MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, which is incorporated by reference herein and is available on Gibson's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and Gibson's website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

a) Adjusted EBITDA

Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures of the Company's segmented and consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three months ended December 31, Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment profit 161,501 127,444 1,819 (16,435 ) — — 163,320 111,009 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2,563 ) 6,359 (1,209 ) 11,662 — — (3,772 ) 18,021 General and administrative — — — — (15,370 ) (18,065 ) (15,370 ) (18,065 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 1,560 1,169 — — — — 1,560 1,169 Executive transition and restructuring costs — — — — — 6,304 — 6,304 Environmental remediation provision — 9,287 — — — — — 9,287 Post-close purchase price adjustment — 2,670 — — — — — 2,670 Renewable power purchase agreement — — — — (730 ) (713 ) (730 ) (713 ) Adjusted EBITDA 160,498 146,929 610 (4,773 ) (16,100 ) (12,474 ) 145,008 129,682







Years ended December 31, Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment profit 621,321 574,010 29,150 52,956 — — 650,471 626,966 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (4,740 ) 10,105 (14,025 ) 9,778 — — (18,765 ) 19,883 General and administrative — — — — (56,008 ) (69,985 ) (56,008 ) (69,985 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 5,456 5,240 — — — — 5,456 5,240 Executive transition and restructuring costs — — — — 2,405 16,969 2,405 16,969 Environmental remediation provision — 9,287 — — — — — 9,287 Post-close purchase price adjustment — 2,670 — — — — — 2,670 Renewable power purchase agreement — — — — (2,872 ) (888 ) (2,872 ) (888 ) Adjusted EBITDA 622,037 601,312 15,125 62,734 (56,475 ) (53,904 ) 580,687 610,142







Three months ended December 31, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 Net Income (Loss) 41,292 (5,563 ) Income tax expense 10,198 7,575 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 46,685 55,217 Finance costs, net 36,038 34,033 Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments (3,772 ) 18,021 Unrealized loss (gain) on power purchase agreement 3,894 (4,375 ) Share-based compensation 6,002 6,882 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 1,560 1,169 Corporate foreign exchange loss (gain) and other 3,111 (1,538 ) Environmental remediation provision — 9,287 Post-close purchase price adjustment — 2,670 Executive transition and restructuring costs — 6,304 Adjusted EBITDA 145,008 129,682







Years ended December 31, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 Net Income 197,638 152,174 Income tax expense 56,778 53,780 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 175,608 186,669 Finance costs, net 139,367 138,318 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (18,765 ) 19,883 Unrealized (gain) loss on renewable power purchase agreement (5,286 ) 2,332 Share-based compensation 17,828 22,040 Acquisition and integration costs — 1,371 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 5,456 5,240 Corporate foreign exchange loss (gain) and other 9,658 (591 ) Environmental remediation provision — 9,287 Post-close purchase price adjustment — 2,670 Executive transition and restructuring costs 2,405 16,969 Adjusted EBITDA 580,687 610,142

b) Distributable Cash Flow

The following is a reconciliation of distributable cash flow from operations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 93,355 67,276 510,159 598,454 Adjustments: Changes in non-cash working capital and taxes paid 45,406 53,978 52,932 (10,642 ) Replacement capital (14,514 ) (11,727 ) (47,840 ) (35,987 ) Cash interest expense, including capitalized interest (34,331 ) (31,931 ) (131,672 ) (134,336 ) Acquisition and integration costs — — — 1,371 Executive transition and restructuring costs — 6,304 2,405 16,969 Lease payments (7,170 ) (6,063 ) (25,618 ) (30,241 ) Current income tax (3,250 ) (6,685 ) (23,266 ) (30,318 ) Distributable cash flow 79,496 71,152 337,100 375,270

c) Dividend Payout Ratio

Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Distributable cash flow 337,100 375,270 Dividends declared 281,696 266,858 Dividend payout ratio 84 % 71 %

d) Net Debt To Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Current and long-term debt 2,702,342 2,598,635 Lease liabilities 79,064 48,180 Less: unsecured hybrid notes (450,000 ) (450,000 ) Less: cash and cash equivalents (55,846 ) (57,069 ) Net debt 2,275,560 2,139,746 Adjusted EBITDA 580,687 610,142 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.9 3.5







