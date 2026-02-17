Expand Energy Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results, Issues 2026 Outlook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) (“Expand Energy” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial and operating results and issued its 2026 outlook.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities of $956 million , more than 150% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024

Net income of $553 million , or $2.30 per fully diluted share; adjusted net income (1) of $481 million , or $2.00 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $1,425 million

Produced ~7.40 Bcfe/d net (92% natural gas), an increase of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024





Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities of $4,575 million

Net income of $1,819 million , or $7.57 per fully diluted share; adjusted net income (1) of $1,467 million , or $6.10 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $5,078 million

Produced ~ 7.18 Bcfe/d net ( 92% natural gas)

Reduced gross debt by ~$660 million in 2025 and ~$1.25 billion since merger close

Returned $865 million to shareholders in the form of quarterly base dividend, variable dividend, and share repurchases





2026 Outlook

Quarterly base dividend of $0.575 per common share to be paid in March 2026, 20th straight quarter paying a dividend

Expect to produce ~7.5 Bcfe/d for ~$2.85 billion of capital, inclusive of ~$75 million of Western Haynesville appraisal spend

Prioritizing the balance sheet with continued debt reduction of at least $1 billion; shareholder returns through base dividend and opportunistic share repurchases



“In 2025, Expand Energy took clear action to meet the world’s need for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy. In our first year since announcing the merger, we exceeded our synergy targets and improved our Haynesville breakevens by approximately 15%, while achieving double-digit production growth,” said Mike Wichterich, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Expand Energy. “This year-over-year improvement reflects our scale, financial strength, and capital efficiency. We’re creating more value from every molecule, and we’re in an advantaged position to meet growing demand in the power, industrial, and LNG markets. In 2026, we expect to deliver higher volumes with less capital, leverage our productive capacity and flexibility to manage volatility, and consistently grow free cash flow.”

Operations Update

Expand Energy operated an average of 12 rigs during the fourth quarter, drilling 51 wells and turning 66 wells in line, resulting in net production of approximately 7.40 Bcfe/d (92% natural gas). A detailed breakdown of fourth quarter production, capital expenditures and activity can be found in the supplemental slides which have been posted at https://investors.expandenergy.com/events-presentations.

2026 Capital and Operating Outlook

In 2026, Expand Energy expects to run between 11 and 12 rigs and invest approximately $2.85 billion yielding an estimated daily production of approximately 7.5 Bcfe/d.

A detailed breakdown of 2026 annual capital and operating outlook can be found in the supplemental slides.

Shareholder Returns Update

Expand Energy expects to prioritize debt reduction during 2026 to further strengthen its balance sheet and to create more balance sheet capacity at cycle lows while also returning cash to shareholders through the base dividend and share repurchases. The Company plans to pay its quarterly base dividend of $0.575 per share on March 26, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2026.

Financial Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and 2025 Guidance and Outlook Projections

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ($ in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 616 $ 317 Restricted cash 80 78 Accounts receivable, net 1,599 1,226 Derivative assets 264 84 Other current assets 357 292 Total current assets 2,916 1,997 Property and equipment: Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method Proved natural gas and oil properties 26,606 23,093 Unproved properties 5,478 5,897 Other property and equipment 509 654 Total property and equipment 32,593 29,644 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (8,278 ) (5,362 ) Property and equipment held for sale, net 40 — Total property and equipment, net 24,355 24,282 Long-term derivative assets 47 1 Deferred income tax assets 168 589 Other long-term assets 801 1,025 Total assets $ 28,287 $ 27,894 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 753 $ 777 Current maturities of long-term debt, net — 389 Accrued interest 100 100 Derivative liabilities 3 71 Other current liabilities 2,045 1,786 Total current liabilities 2,901 3,123 Long-term debt, net 5,009 5,291 Long-term derivative liabilities 1 68 Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion 688 499 Long-term contract liabilities 975 1,227 Other long-term liabilities 135 121 Total liabilities 9,709 10,329 Contingencies and commitments Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized: 239,249,874 and 231,769,886 shares issued 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 13,746 13,687 Retained earnings 4,830 3,876 Total stockholders' equity 18,578 17,565 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,287 $ 27,894





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions, except per share data) Revenues and other: Natural gas, oil and NGL $ 2,305 $ 1,595 $ 8,476 $ 2,969 Marketing 799 649 3,163 1,290 Gain (loss) on derivatives 236 (245 ) 550 (38 ) Gains (losses) on sales of assets (68 ) 2 (65 ) 14 Total revenues and other 3,272 2,001 12,124 4,235 Operating expenses: Production 168 158 635 316 Gathering, processing and transportation 642 556 2,376 1,035 Severance and ad valorem taxes 48 39 193 97 Exploration 16 3 46 10 Marketing 791 654 3,160 1,310 General and administrative 49 53 181 186 Separation and other termination costs — — 5 23 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 759 647 2,980 1,729 Impairments 37 — 37 — Other operating expense, net 17 277 40 332 Total operating expenses 2,527 2,387 9,653 5,038 Income (loss) from operations 745 (386 ) 2,471 (803 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (59 ) (64 ) (235 ) (123 ) Gains (losses) on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — 1 4 (1 ) Other income, net 1 28 42 86 Total other income (expense) (58 ) (35 ) (189 ) (38 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 687 (421 ) 2,282 (841 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 134 (22 ) 463 (127 ) Net income (loss) $ 553 $ (399 ) $ 1,819 $ (714 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 2.32 $ (1.72 ) $ 7.67 $ (4.55 ) Diluted $ 2.30 $ (1.72 ) $ 7.57 $ (4.55 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 238,476 231,539 237,290 156,989 Diluted 240,308 231,539 240,370 156,989





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 553 $ (399 ) $ 1,819 $ (714 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 759 647 2,980 1,729 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 128 (18 ) 448 (123 ) Derivative (gains) losses, net (236 ) 245 (550 ) 38 Cash receipts on derivative settlements, net 87 252 189 947 Share-based compensation 12 9 46 38 (Gains) losses on sales of assets 68 (2 ) 65 (14 ) Contract amortization (32 ) (57 ) (203 ) (57 ) (Gains) losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — (1 ) (4 ) 1 Other 44 51 70 35 Changes in assets and liabilities (427 ) (345 ) (285 ) (315 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 956 382 4,575 1,565 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (741 ) (536 ) (2,736 ) (1,557 ) Property acquisitions (126 ) — (195 ) — Business combination, net — (459 ) — (459 ) Receipts of deferred consideration — 50 116 166 Contributions to investments — (4 ) (14 ) (75 ) Proceeds from divestitures of property and equipment 51 4 70 21 Net cash used in investing activities (816 ) (945 ) (2,759 ) (1,904 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Prior Credit Facility — 20 825 20 Payments on Prior Credit Facility — (20 ) (825 ) (20 ) Proceeds from 2025 Credit Facility 165 — 165 — Payments on 2025 Credit Facility (165 ) — (165 ) — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net — 747 — 747 Proceeds from warrant exercise 2 2 24 3 Debt issuance and other financing costs — (7 ) (11 ) (11 ) Cash paid to repurchase and retire common stock — — (100 ) — Cash paid to purchase debt — (767 ) (663 ) (767 ) Cash paid for common stock dividends (137 ) (134 ) (765 ) (388 ) Other — (3 ) — (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (135 ) (162 ) (1,515 ) (419 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5 (725 ) 301 (758 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 691 1,120 395 1,153 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 696 $ 395 $ 696 $ 395 Cash and cash equivalents $ 616 $ 317 $ 616 $ 317 Restricted cash 80 78 80 78 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 696 $ 395 $ 696 $ 395





NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND AVERAGE SALES PRICES (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf per day $/Mcf MBbl per day $/Bbl MBbl per day $/Bbl MMcfe per day $/Mcfe Haynesville 3,193 3.35 — — — — 3,193 3.35 Northeast Appalachia 2,610 3.24 — — — — 2,610 3.24 Southwest Appalachia 1,021 3.17 16 47.97 80 23.48 1,597 3.68 Total 6,824 3.28 16 47.97 80 23.48 7,400 3.38 Average NYMEX Price 3.55 59.14 Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives) 3.37 49.41 23.77 3.47





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf per day $/Mcf MBbl per day $/Bbl MBbl per day $/Bbl MMcfe per day $/Mcfe Haynesville 2,338 2.57 — — — — 2,338 2.57 Northeast Appalachia 2,425 2.34 — — — — 2,425 2.34 Southwest Appalachia 1,067 2.42 12 60.41 85 27.44 1,649 3.42 Total 5,830 2.45 12 60.41 85 27.44 6,412 2.70 Average NYMEX Price 2.79 70.27 Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives) 2.91 61.28 26.90 3.11





Year Ended December 31, 2025 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf per day $/Mcf MBbl per day $/Bbl MBbl per day $/Bbl MMcfe per day $/Mcfe Haynesville 3,000 3.17 — — — — 3,000 3.17 Northeast Appalachia 2,624 2.99 — — — — 2,624 2.99 Southwest Appalachia 976 3.08 16 54.47 81 24.48 1,559 3.76 Total 6,600 3.08 16 54.47 81 24.48 7,183 3.23 Average NYMEX Price 3.43 64.81 Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives) 3.16 55.60 24.30 3.30





Year Ended December 31, 2024 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf per day $/Mcf MBbl per day $/Bbl MBbl per day $/Bbl MMcfe per day $/Mcfe Haynesville 1,532 2.14 — — — — 1,532 2.14 Northeast Appalachia 1,809 1.88 — — — — 1,809 1.88 Southwest Appalachia 270 2.42 3 60.41 21 27.44 417 3.42 Total 3,611 2.03 3 60.41 21 27.44 3,758 2.16 Average NYMEX Price 2.27 75.72 Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives) 2.75 61.04 26.91 2.84





CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACCRUED (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions) Drilling and completion capital expenditures: Haynesville $ 304 $ 300 $ 1,293 $ 777 Northeast Appalachia 159 97 529 377 Southwest Appalachia 115 103 532 103 Total drilling and completion capital expenditures 578 500 2,354 1,257 Non-drilling and completion - field 105 51 314 157 Non-drilling and completion - corporate 45 42 184 115 Total capital expenditures $ 728 $ 593 $ 2,852 $ 1,529





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As a supplement to the financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Expand Energy’s quarterly earnings releases contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Management believes these adjusted financial measures are a meaningful adjunct to earnings and cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate the Company’s trends and performance, (b) these financial measures are comparable to estimates provided by securities analysts, and (c) items excluded generally are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the Company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.

Expand Energy's definitions of each non-GAAP measure presented herein are provided below. Because not all companies or securities analysts use identical calculations, Expand Energy’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies or securities analysts.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas, oil and NGL derivatives, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results, less a tax effect using applicable rates. Expand Energy believes that Adjusted Net Income facilitates comparisons of the Company's period-over-period performance, by excluding the impact of items that, in the opinion of management, do not reflect Expand Energy's core operating performance. Adjusted Net Income should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share is defined as diluted earnings (loss) per common share adjusted to exclude the per diluted share amounts attributed to unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas, oil and NGL derivatives, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results, less a tax effect using applicable rates. Expand Energy believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share facilitates comparisons of the Company's period-over-period performance, by excluding the impact of items that, in the opinion of management, do not reflect Expand Energy's core operating performance. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, earnings (loss) per common share as presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, exploration expense, unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas, oil and NGL derivatives, separation and other termination costs, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented as it provides investors an indication of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and service or incur debt. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as presented in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that provides investors additional information regarding the Company's ability to service or incur debt and return cash to shareholders. Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash capital expenditures and cash contributions to investments, adjusted to exclude certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that provides investors additional information regarding the Company's ability to service or incur debt and return cash to shareholders. Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as GAAP total debt excluding premiums, discounts, and deferred issuance costs less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt is useful to investors as a widely understood measure of liquidity and leverage, but this measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 553 $ (399 ) $ 1,819 $ (714 ) Adjustments: Unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas, oil and NGL derivatives (179 ) 490 (361 ) 979 Separation and other termination costs — — 5 23 (Gains) losses on sales of assets 68 (2 ) 65 (14 ) Other operating expense, net(a) 11 267 29 325 (Gains) losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — (1 ) (4 ) 1 Impairments 37 — 37 — Contract amortization (32 ) (57 ) (203 ) (57 ) Other 3 (21 ) (17 ) (38 ) Tax effect of adjustments(b) 20 (146 ) 97 (271 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 481 $ 131 $ 1,467 $ 234





(a) Includes an adjustment for costs incurred related to the Southwestern Merger. (b) The three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include a tax effect attributed to the reconciling adjustments using a statutory rate of 22%.





RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, ($/share) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 2.32 $ (1.72 ) $ 7.67 $ (4.55 ) Effect of dilutive securities (0.02 ) — (0.10 ) — Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 2.30 $ (1.72 ) $ 7.57 $ (4.55 ) Adjustments: Unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas, oil and NGL derivatives (0.75 ) 2.12 (1.51 ) 6.24 Separation and other termination costs — — 0.02 0.14 (Gains) losses on sales of assets 0.28 (0.01 ) 0.27 (0.09 ) Other operating expense, net(a) 0.05 1.16 0.12 2.07 (Gains) losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — — (0.02 ) 0.01 Impairments 0.16 — 0.16 — Contract amortization (0.13 ) (0.24 ) (0.84 ) (0.36 ) Other 0.01 (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.24 ) Tax effect of adjustments(b) 0.08 (0.64 ) 0.40 (1.73 ) Effect of dilutive securities — (0.03 ) — (0.08 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.00 $ 0.55 $ 6.10 $ 1.41





(a) Includes an adjustment for costs incurred related to the Southwestern Merger. (a) The three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 include a tax effect attributed to the reconciling adjustments using a statutory rate of 22%.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDAX (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions) Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 553 $ (399 ) $ 1,819 $ (714 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 59 64 235 123 Income tax expense (benefit) 134 (22 ) 463 (127 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 759 647 2,980 1,729 Exploration 16 3 46 10 Unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas, oil and NGL derivatives (179 ) 490 (361 ) 979 Separation and other termination costs — — 5 23 (Gains) losses on sales of assets 68 (2 ) 65 (14 ) Other operating expense, net(a) 11 267 29 325 Impairments 37 — 37 — (Gains) losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — (1 ) (4 ) 1 Contract amortization (32 ) (57 ) (203 ) (57 ) Other (1 ) (26 ) (33 ) (83 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,425 $ 964 $ 5,078 $ 2,195





(a) Includes an adjustment for costs incurred related to the Southwestern Merger.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 956 $ 382 $ 4,575 $ 1,565 Cash capital expenditures (741 ) (536 ) (2,736 ) (1,557 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) 215 (154 ) 1,839 8 Cash paid for merger expenses 3 231 85 269 Cash contributions to investments — (4 ) (14 ) (75 ) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 218 $ 73 $ 1,910 $ 202





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT (unaudited) ($ in millions) December 31, 2025 Total debt (GAAP) $ 5,009 Premiums, discounts and issuance costs on debt 16 Principal amount of debt 5,025 Cash and cash equivalents (616 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 4,409



