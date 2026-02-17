BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Host Investor Day on March 17, 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations by several members of BrightSpring’s leadership team, as well as Q&A sessions throughout the day.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com under the “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted. The webcast registration may be accessed directly here.

In-person attendance is limited and is by invitation only. Institutional investors and analysts who are interested in attending should contact ir@brightspringhealth.com.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive and integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 450,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines, while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.

Contact

Investor Relations:

David Deuchler, CFA

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@brightspringhealth.com

Media Contact:

Leigh White

leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412