Coherent Executives Take the Stage at the Optica Executive Forum at OFC 2026, Spotlighting the Future of AI Networking

SAXONBURG, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the participation of its executives in key thought leadership sessions at the Optica Executive Forum during OFC 2026, the premier global event for optical networking and communications.

Coherent’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Anderson will be a featured panelist on the CEO Panel on Monday, March 16, at the JW Marriott Hotel Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. He will join industry peers to share perspectives on the evolving role of optics in enabling next-generation networks and AI-driven infrastructure.

In addition, Dr. Julie Eng - Chief Technology Officer at Coherent - will take part in a fireside chat with CTOs, offering perspectives on Coherent technology roadmap, innovation priorities, and the photonics advancements shaping future optical networking solutions.

On the same day, Coherent executives will also contribute to discussions focused on scale-out datacenter networks, an increasingly critical topic as bandwidth demands and network architectures continue to evolve. Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi - Chief Marketing Officer -will moderate the session, guiding dialogue on emerging trends and architectural considerations, while Vipul Bhatt - Vice President, Corporate Strategic Marketing - will share insights on optical interconnects for scale-out systems.

“The executive forum at OFC continues to be the foremost venue for industry dialogue and collaboration in optical networking,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent. “As the industry navigates rapid advances in photonics, AI-driven networking, compute and datacenter architectures, we look forward to sharing insights on scale-up, scale-out and scale-across networks and engaging with peers, customers, and partners on the technologies shaping the future.”

Coherent’s participation at the Optica Executive Forum and at OFC 2026 underscores the company’s commitment to advancing photonics innovation and collaborating across the ecosystem to enable the next generation of optical networking solutions.

