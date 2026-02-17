Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary:

Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $103.6 million

Gross margin of 78% versus 75% in Q4 2024

Net income of $10.6 million versus $9.7 million in Q4 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million versus $16.2 million in Q4 2024

Full Year 2025 Summary:

Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $329.5 million

Gross margin of 76%, compared to 74% in 2024

Operating cashflow of $42.8 million, compared to $40.7 million in 2024

Repaid full outstanding principal balance of $26.3 million under the Company’s term loan

Repurchased $26.5 million of stock at an average price of $12.36 per share

Ended 2025 with $83.4 million in cash, compared to $94.4 million at the end of 2024

Recent Business Highlights

Acquired LymphaTech, expanding our lymphedema solutions portfolio and strengthening our R&D capabilities with their digital 3D scanning technology for chronic swelling detection, measurement, and monitoring

Announced the publication of two-month clinical data comparing Flexitouch Plus™ to usual care in the Journal of the Sciences and Specialties of the Head and Neck

“In 2025, we executed with discipline against our core growth strategies, delivering double-digit revenue growth, expanding gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, and generating strong cash flow, while continuing to strategically invest in people and workflow-related processes to strengthen our business for scale,” said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “We delivered on our goals, and in doing so, advanced our mission of improving the lives of over 95,000 patients with lymphedema and chronic inflammatory lung disease.”

Ms. Dodd continued, “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued commercial and operational momentum in our lymphedema business to support sustained market leadership and revenue performance in line with overall market growth. Alongside increasing depth and breadth of collaboration with our DME partners in our respiratory business, we believe we are entering 2026 from a position of operational and financial strength.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $18.0 million, or 21%, to $103.6 million, compared to $85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $12.4 million, or 16%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $5.6 million, or 66%, in sales of the airway clearance product line.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $16.6 million, or 26%, to $81.0 million, compared to $64.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 78% of revenue, compared to 75% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $10.4 million, or 20%, to $62.2 million, compared to $51.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 23.0 million and 24.5 million for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the full year of 2025 increased $36.5 million, or 12%, to $329.5 million, compared to $293.0 million in the full year of 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $19.0 million, or 7%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $17.5 million, or 52%, in sales of the airway clearance product line.

Net income in the full year of 2025 was $19.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the full year of 2024.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 23.3 million and 24.1 million in the full year of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $44.8 million in the full year of 2025, compared to $37.1 million in the full year of 2024.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $83.4 million in cash and no outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $94.4 million in cash and $26.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2024. In 2025, the Company repaid the full outstanding principal balance of $26.3 million under its term loan and repurchased $26.5 million of stock under its original share repurchase program at an average price of $12.36 per share excluding commissions and excise tax.

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2026 total revenue in the range of $357 million to $365 million, representing growth of approximately 8% to 11% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $329.5 million in 2025. The Company also expects full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $49 million to $51 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million in 2025.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call with a question-and-answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2026, to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13758303. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13758303. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic inflammatory lung disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including guidance for the full year 2025. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier or other supply chain disruptions; entry of new competitors and/or competitive products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government laws and regulations; technological obsolescence of, or quality issues with, the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, and plus executive transition costs. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this press release.

This non-GAAP financial measure is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses this measure principally as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, its respective GAAP financial measure, as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 83,446 $ 94,367 Accounts receivable, net 43,876 44,937 Net investment in leases 15,754 14,540 Inventories 14,025 18,666 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,066 5,053 Total current assets 165,167 177,563 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 5,117 5,603 Right of use operating lease assets 13,798 16,633 Intangible assets, net 39,167 42,789 Goodwill 31,063 31,063 Deferred income taxes 9,783 18,311 Other non-current assets 9,847 5,962 Total non-current assets 108,775 120,361 Total assets $ 273,942 $ 297,924 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,968 $ 5,648 Note payable — 2,956 Accrued payroll and related taxes 19,378 17,923 Accrued expenses 8,531 7,780 Income taxes payable 1,428 270 Operating lease liabilities 3,195 2,980 Other current liabilities 3,457 3,147 Total current liabilities 40,957 40,704 Non-current liabilities Note payable, non-current — 23,220 Accrued warranty reserve, non-current 1,045 1,209 Income taxes payable, non-current 275 239 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 12,763 15,955 Total non-current liabilities 14,083 40,623 Total liabilities 55,040 81,327 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 22,438,926 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 23,883,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 22 24 Additional paid-in capital 163,940 180,719 Retained earnings 54,940 35,854 Total stockholders’ equity 218,902 216,597 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 273,942 $ 297,924





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue Sales revenue $ 92,703 $ 75,270 $ 292,593 $ 256,012 Rental revenue 10,891 10,315 36,929 36,972 Total revenue 103,594 85,585 329,522 292,984 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 19,416 18,005 68,686 64,815 Cost of rental revenue 3,172 3,211 10,690 11,481 Total cost of revenue 22,588 21,216 79,376 76,296 Gross profit Gross profit - sales revenue 73,287 57,265 223,907 191,197 Gross profit - rental revenue 7,719 7,104 26,239 25,491 Gross profit 81,006 64,369 250,146 216,688 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 33,873 29,206 121,237 112,009 Research and development 2,531 2,038 8,481 8,832 Reimbursement, general and administrative 25,231 19,977 88,705 71,135 Intangible asset amortization and earn-out 596 633 2,444 2,531 Total operating expenses 62,231 51,854 220,867 194,507 Income from operations 18,775 12,515 29,279 22,181 Interest income 685 948 3,097 3,384 Interest expense (11 ) (472 ) (1,038 ) (2,085 ) Other income — — 1 9 Income before income taxes 19,449 12,991 31,339 23,489 Income tax expense 8,815 3,275 12,253 6,529 Net income $ 10,634 $ 9,716 $ 19,086 $ 16,960 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.83 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.82 $ 0.70 Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income per common share Basic 22,390,282 24,007,863 22,872,841 23,883,729 Diluted 23,043,226 24,473,898 23,295,328 24,138,244





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 19,086 $ 16,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,643 6,792 Deferred income taxes 8,528 1,067 Stock-based compensation expense 8,357 7,819 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles 78 308 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net 1,061 (1,764 ) Net investment in leases (1,214 ) (345 ) Inventories 4,641 3,861 Income taxes payable 1,194 (1,404 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,898 ) (3,929 ) Right of use operating lease assets (142 ) 187 Accounts receivable, non-current — 10,936 Accounts payable (758 ) (1,087 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes 1,455 1,134 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 780 120 Net cash provided by operating activities 42,811 40,655 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,380 ) (2,392 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 12 Intangible assets expenditures (155 ) (117 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,535 ) (2,497 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on note payable (26,250 ) (3,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 222 24 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan 1,392 1,660 Payments for repurchases of common stock (26,561 ) (3,508 ) Net cash used in financing activities (51,197 ) (4,824 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (10,921 ) 33,334 Cash – beginning of period 94,367 61,033 Cash – end of period $ 83,446 $ 94,367 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 1,218 $ 2,106 Cash paid for taxes $ 2,500 $ 6,866 Accrued excise tax on stock repurchases $ 191 $ — Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 78 $ 76

The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue Lymphedema products $ 89,476 $ 77,083 $ 278,380 $ 259,361 Airway clearance products 14,119 8,502 51,142 33,623 Total $ 103,595 $ 85,585 $ 329,522 $ 292,984 Percentage of total revenue Lymphedema products 86 % 90 % 84 % 89 % Airway clearance products 14 % 10 % 16 % 11 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Increase Year Ended Increase December 31, (Decrease) December 31, (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

$ % 2025

2024

$ % Net Income $ 10,634 $ 9,716 $ 918 9 % $ 19,086 $ 16,960 $ 2,126 13 % Interest (income) expense, net (674 ) (476 ) (198 ) 42 % (2,059 ) (1,299 ) (760 ) 59 % Income tax expense 8,815 3,275 5,540 169 % 12,253 6,529 5,724 88 % Depreciation and amortization 1,621 1,714 (93 ) (5 ) % 6,644 6,793 (149 ) (2 ) % Stock-based compensation 2,538 1,850 688 37 % 8,357 7,819 538 7 % Executive transition costs — 137 (137 ) (100 ) % 491 248 243 98 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,934 $ 16,216 $ 6,718 41 % $ 44,772 $ 37,050 $ 7,722 21 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income guidance range to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the twelve months ending December 31, 2026:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of FY 2026 GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2026 (Dollars in thousands) Low High Net income $ 26,080 $ 27,519 Interest income, net (2,983 ) (2,983 ) Income tax expense 10,142 10,703 Depreciation and amortization 6,863 6,863 Stock-based compensation 8,898 8,898 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,000 $ 51,000

Investor Inquiries:

Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group

investorrelations@tactilemedical.com