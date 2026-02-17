Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary:
- Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $103.6 million
- Gross margin of 78% versus 75% in Q4 2024
- Net income of $10.6 million versus $9.7 million in Q4 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million versus $16.2 million in Q4 2024
Full Year 2025 Summary:
- Total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $329.5 million
- Gross margin of 76%, compared to 74% in 2024
- Operating cashflow of $42.8 million, compared to $40.7 million in 2024
- Repaid full outstanding principal balance of $26.3 million under the Company’s term loan
- Repurchased $26.5 million of stock at an average price of $12.36 per share
- Ended 2025 with $83.4 million in cash, compared to $94.4 million at the end of 2024
Recent Business Highlights
- Acquired LymphaTech, expanding our lymphedema solutions portfolio and strengthening our R&D capabilities with their digital 3D scanning technology for chronic swelling detection, measurement, and monitoring
- Announced the publication of two-month clinical data comparing Flexitouch Plus™ to usual care in the Journal of the Sciences and Specialties of the Head and Neck
“In 2025, we executed with discipline against our core growth strategies, delivering double-digit revenue growth, expanding gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, and generating strong cash flow, while continuing to strategically invest in people and workflow-related processes to strengthen our business for scale,” said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “We delivered on our goals, and in doing so, advanced our mission of improving the lives of over 95,000 patients with lymphedema and chronic inflammatory lung disease.”
Ms. Dodd continued, “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued commercial and operational momentum in our lymphedema business to support sustained market leadership and revenue performance in line with overall market growth. Alongside increasing depth and breadth of collaboration with our DME partners in our respiratory business, we believe we are entering 2026 from a position of operational and financial strength.”
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $18.0 million, or 21%, to $103.6 million, compared to $85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $12.4 million, or 16%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $5.6 million, or 66%, in sales of the airway clearance product line.
Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $16.6 million, or 26%, to $81.0 million, compared to $64.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 78% of revenue, compared to 75% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $10.4 million, or 20%, to $62.2 million, compared to $51.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating income was $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Income tax expense was $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 23.0 million and 24.5 million for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA was $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Full Year 2025 Financial Results
Total revenue in the full year of 2025 increased $36.5 million, or 12%, to $329.5 million, compared to $293.0 million in the full year of 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $19.0 million, or 7%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $17.5 million, or 52%, in sales of the airway clearance product line.
Net income in the full year of 2025 was $19.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the full year of 2024.
Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 23.3 million and 24.1 million in the full year of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA was $44.8 million in the full year of 2025, compared to $37.1 million in the full year of 2024.
Balance Sheet Summary
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $83.4 million in cash and no outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $94.4 million in cash and $26.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2024. In 2025, the Company repaid the full outstanding principal balance of $26.3 million under its term loan and repurchased $26.5 million of stock under its original share repurchase program at an average price of $12.36 per share excluding commissions and excise tax.
2026 Financial Outlook
The Company expects full year 2026 total revenue in the range of $357 million to $365 million, representing growth of approximately 8% to 11% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $329.5 million in 2025. The Company also expects full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $49 million to $51 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million in 2025.
About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)
Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic inflammatory lung disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.
|Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|83,446
|$
|94,367
|Accounts receivable, net
|43,876
|44,937
|Net investment in leases
|15,754
|14,540
|Inventories
|14,025
|18,666
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,066
|5,053
|Total current assets
|165,167
|177,563
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|5,117
|5,603
|Right of use operating lease assets
|13,798
|16,633
|Intangible assets, net
|39,167
|42,789
|Goodwill
|31,063
|31,063
|Deferred income taxes
|9,783
|18,311
|Other non-current assets
|9,847
|5,962
|Total non-current assets
|108,775
|120,361
|Total assets
|$
|273,942
|$
|297,924
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,968
|$
|5,648
|Note payable
|—
|2,956
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|19,378
|17,923
|Accrued expenses
|8,531
|7,780
|Income taxes payable
|1,428
|270
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,195
|2,980
|Other current liabilities
|3,457
|3,147
|Total current liabilities
|40,957
|40,704
|Non-current liabilities
|Note payable, non-current
|—
|23,220
|Accrued warranty reserve, non-current
|1,045
|1,209
|Income taxes payable, non-current
|275
|239
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|12,763
|15,955
|Total non-current liabilities
|14,083
|40,623
|Total liabilities
|55,040
|81,327
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 22,438,926 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 23,883,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|22
|24
|Additional paid-in capital
|163,940
|180,719
|Retained earnings
|54,940
|35,854
|Total stockholders’ equity
|218,902
|216,597
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|273,942
|$
|297,924
|Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Sales revenue
|$
|92,703
|$
|75,270
|$
|292,593
|$
|256,012
|Rental revenue
|10,891
|10,315
|36,929
|36,972
|Total revenue
|103,594
|85,585
|329,522
|292,984
|Cost of revenue
|Cost of sales revenue
|19,416
|18,005
|68,686
|64,815
|Cost of rental revenue
|3,172
|3,211
|10,690
|11,481
|Total cost of revenue
|22,588
|21,216
|79,376
|76,296
|Gross profit
|Gross profit - sales revenue
|73,287
|57,265
|223,907
|191,197
|Gross profit - rental revenue
|7,719
|7,104
|26,239
|25,491
|Gross profit
|81,006
|64,369
|250,146
|216,688
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|33,873
|29,206
|121,237
|112,009
|Research and development
|2,531
|2,038
|8,481
|8,832
|Reimbursement, general and administrative
|25,231
|19,977
|88,705
|71,135
|Intangible asset amortization and earn-out
|596
|633
|2,444
|2,531
|Total operating expenses
|62,231
|51,854
|220,867
|194,507
|Income from operations
|18,775
|12,515
|29,279
|22,181
|Interest income
|685
|948
|3,097
|3,384
|Interest expense
|(11
|)
|(472
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(2,085
|)
|Other income
|—
|—
|1
|9
|Income before income taxes
|19,449
|12,991
|31,339
|23,489
|Income tax expense
|8,815
|3,275
|12,253
|6,529
|Net income
|$
|10,634
|$
|9,716
|$
|19,086
|$
|16,960
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.71
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.70
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income per common share
|Basic
|22,390,282
|24,007,863
|22,872,841
|23,883,729
|Diluted
|23,043,226
|24,473,898
|23,295,328
|24,138,244
|Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Year Ended December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|19,086
|$
|16,960
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,643
|6,792
|Deferred income taxes
|8,528
|1,067
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,357
|7,819
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles
|78
|308
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,061
|(1,764
|)
|Net investment in leases
|(1,214
|)
|(345
|)
|Inventories
|4,641
|3,861
|Income taxes payable
|1,194
|(1,404
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(6,898
|)
|(3,929
|)
|Right of use operating lease assets
|(142
|)
|187
|Accounts receivable, non-current
|—
|10,936
|Accounts payable
|(758
|)
|(1,087
|)
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|1,455
|1,134
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|780
|120
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|42,811
|40,655
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,380
|)
|(2,392
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|—
|12
|Intangible assets expenditures
|(155
|)
|(117
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,535
|)
|(2,497
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments on note payable
|(26,250
|)
|(3,000
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|222
|24
|Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan
|1,392
|1,660
|Payments for repurchases of common stock
|(26,561
|)
|(3,508
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(51,197
|)
|(4,824
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(10,921
|)
|33,334
|Cash – beginning of period
|94,367
|61,033
|Cash – end of period
|$
|83,446
|$
|94,367
|Supplemental cash flow disclosure
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,218
|$
|2,106
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|2,500
|$
|6,866
|Accrued excise tax on stock repurchases
|$
|191
|$
|—
|Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid
|$
|78
|$
|76
The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Lymphedema products
|$
|89,476
|$
|77,083
|$
|278,380
|$
|259,361
|Airway clearance products
|14,119
|8,502
|51,142
|33,623
|Total
|$
|103,595
|$
|85,585
|$
|329,522
|$
|292,984
|Percentage of total revenue
|Lymphedema products
|86
|%
|90
|%
|84
|%
|89
|%
|Airway clearance products
|14
|%
|10
|%
|16
|%
|11
|%
|Total
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:
|Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Increase
|Year Ended
|Increase
|December 31,
|(Decrease)
|December 31,
|(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Net Income
|$
|10,634
|$
|9,716
|$
|918
|9
|%
|$
|19,086
|$
|16,960
|$
|2,126
|13
|%
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(674
|)
|(476
|)
|(198
|)
|42
|%
|(2,059
|)
|(1,299
|)
|(760
|)
|59
|%
|Income tax expense
|8,815
|3,275
|5,540
|169
|%
|12,253
|6,529
|5,724
|88
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,621
|1,714
|(93
|)
|(5
|)
|%
|6,644
|6,793
|(149
|)
|(2
|)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|2,538
|1,850
|688
|37
|%
|8,357
|7,819
|538
|7
|%
|Executive transition costs
|—
|137
|(137
|)
|(100
|)
|%
|491
|248
|243
|98
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22,934
|$
|16,216
|$
|6,718
|41
|%
|$
|44,772
|$
|37,050
|$
|7,722
|21
|%
The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income guidance range to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the twelve months ending December 31, 2026:
|Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
|Reconciliation of FY 2026 GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2026
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Low
|High
|Net income
|$
|26,080
|$
|27,519
|Interest income, net
|(2,983
|)
|(2,983
|)
|Income tax expense
|10,142
|10,703
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,863
|6,863
|Stock-based compensation
|8,898
|8,898
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,000
|$
|51,000
