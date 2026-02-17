TWFG Insurance Welcomes Andy McGuire to its Leadership Team to Accelerate National Growth

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG Inc. continues to grow with the addition of Andy McGuire as Chief Underwriting Officer. McGuire’s extensive industry background, leadership experience, and alignment with TWFG’s culture make him a strong fit for the organization and its long-term vision. He will drive MGA expansion efforts in his new role.

Drawing on more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, McGuire has served as EVP at National General Insurance and CO-CEO of PEAK6 InsurTech, an organization with products and services comparable to TWFG. He brings extensive experience across underwriting, operational strategy, and the development of innovative insurance technologies.

About TWFG Insurance

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading insurance distribution platform providing innovative and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. Anchored by a scalable, technology-enabled platform, TWFG supports a sophisticated network of retail branch and MGA agencies that creates sustainable growth and long-term value. For more information, visit www.twfg.com.

