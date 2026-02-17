Finalists Named for the 2026 National ORBIE® Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 25 years, the ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for outstanding leadership and business value created by technology innovation and enterprise security. Annually, ORBIE winners from over 50 Inspire Leadership Network chapters across North America are eligible for the National ORBIE Awards.

The 2026 National ORBIE Awards finalists are:

Super Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $25 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:

Dr. Besufekad Alemayehu, SVP, Digital Manufacturing & Supply, Merck & Co., Inc.

Nathalie D’Hers, Corporate VP Microsoft Employee Experience, Microsoft

Motti Finkelstein, CIO – Global IT, Intel Corporation

Seemantini Godbole, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Lowe’s

Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Cargill

Ed McLaughlin, President & CTO, Mastercard

Laura Money, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life Financial

Earl Newsome, VP & CIO, Cummins Inc.





Global Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations:

Mark Bloom, Global CIO, Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Vishal Kumar, Global CIO, Monster Beverage Corp

Mark Molitor, CIO, Milwaukee Tool

Sameer Purao, SVP, CIO & CDO, Celanese

Saurabh Raisinghani, EVP & CTO, Ford Credit

Viren Shah, SVP & Chief Digital & Information Officer, AGCO Corporation

Derek Shaw, CIO, H.B. Fuller

Seshadri Tirumala, CIO, WESTERN DIGITAL





Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue:

Michael Carrel, SVP & CTO, Nationwide Financial, Nationwide

Rob Childs, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Ameren

Sastry Durvasula, Chief Operating, Information & Digital Officer, TIAA

Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer, Ally Financial

Kavita Rao, SVP & CIO, CoBank

Billy Runyan, EVP & CIO, LPL Financial

John Russell, CTO, Dominion Energy

Greg Zeh, SVP & CIO, Weis Markets Inc





Enterprise Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue:

Andrew Blackmon, CIO, United Launch Alliance

Venkat Gopalan, Chief Digital, Data & Technology Officer, Belcorp

Cris Kibbee, EVP & CIO, MV Transportation

Aparna Mathur, VP IT, Nabors Industries

Jody McDonough, VP of IT & CIO, SubZero Group Inc.

Chintan Patel, CIO, National DCP

Rob Spellman, CIO, Leidos QTC Health Services

Darlene Williams, Global SVP & CIO, Rocket Software





Large Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations over $800 million annual revenue:

Sanjay Chandra, VP, IT, Lucid Motors

Mark DeLorenzo, Senior Director of Global IT, IPG Photonics

Uma Gopinath, SVP & CIO, Porter Airlines

Michelle Kaufman, SVP, Technology, Distribution Management, Inc

Brian Minnix, CIO, Rack Room

Gisela Riggan, EVP & CIO, Prosperity Bank

Joel Tracy, CIO, IMC Logistics, LLC.

Thai Vong, CIO, ACR (Amercareroyal)





Corporate Finalists – includes CIOs for organizations up to $800 million annual revenue:

Mike Anderson, Chief Digital & Information Officer, NetSkope

Erik Jones, VP – Technology, Arizona Cardinals Football Club

Raman Krishnaswami, CIO, Eagleview Technologies

Sharon Milz, CIO, TIME

Raj Sampoornam, SVP & CIO, Byline Bank

Doug Saunders, CIO, Arctic Glacier

Scott Schemmel, CIO, Construction Resources

Christina Shuffield, EVP & CIO, Speedcast





Healthcare Finalists – includes CIOs of hospitals & healthcare organizations:

Kiran Achen, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Delta Dental of Missouri

Tom Barnett, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation

Renee Fosberg, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Emerson Health

Laura Groschen, EVP & CIO, Acadia Healthcare

Scott Morgan, SVP & CIO, Health Care Service Corporation

Deb Muro, CIO, El Camino Health

Onyeka Nchege, EVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Novant Health

Amish Patel, CTO, Elevance Health





Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalists – includes CIOs of government, education & nonprofit organizations:

Reginal Bryant, SVP & CIO, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Dr. Chris Crist, CIO, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Rob Lloyd, CTO, City of Seattle

Dr. Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale

Juan Lucero, SVP & CIO, Denver International Airport

Bharath Prabhakaran, VP & CDO, University of Cincinnati

Art Thompson, CIO, City of Detroit

Scott West, CIO, Department of Ecology





CISO Large Enterprise Finalists – includes CISOs for organizations over $20 billion annual revenue:

Ron Banks, CISO, Toyota Financial Services

Christina Bray, CISO, Collins Aerospace

Sherron Burgess, Global SVP & CISO, BCD Travel

Kris Burkhardt, CISO, Accenture

Krishnan Chellakarai, CISO, Gilead Sciences

Upendra Mardikar, EVP & CISO, TIAA

Mary Rose Martinez, CISO & VP of Infrastructure, Marathon Petroleum

Abhay Raman, SVP & CISO, Sun Life Financial

CISO Enterprise Finalists – includes CISOs for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue:

Frank Aiello, CISO, Maximus

Michael Baker, Global CISO, DXC Technology

Marc Crudgington, VP IT Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, Crane Worldwide Logistics

Monique Hart, VP, IS & CISO, Piedmont Healthcare

Kim Keever, CISO, Cox Communications

Bob Litterer, CISO, Teradyne

Scott Moser, SVP & CISO, Sabre

Becky Palmer, VP & CISO, National Life Group

CISO Large Corporate Finalists – includes CISOs for organizations up to $2 billion annual revenue:

Joseph Berglund, Director of IT Operations & Cybersecurity, US Med-Equip

Kenny Cunningham, Senior Director, IT Security, OneDigital

Brian Elrod, VP & CISO, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Inc.

Esteban Gutierrez, CISO & VP IS, New Relic, Inc

Chris Liles, VP – IS, Privacy & Enterprise Technology Infrastructure, Wingstop Restaurant Inc.

Cheryl Nifong, CISO, University of Texas at Arlington

Murtaza Nisar, VP & CISO, Clario

Michael Smith, SVP & CISO, ATI Physical Therapy





The ORBIE® Awards is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Business protection created by enterprise cybersecurity

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





The 2026 National ORBIE Awards are made possible by:

Premier Sponsor: Google Cloud & Lumen

Google Cloud & Lumen Conference Sponsors: T-Mobile & SHI International

T-Mobile & SHI International Awards Sponsors: Future Tech Enterprise





To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

The National ORBIE winners will be announced live on August 6, 2026 during the National ORBIE Awards in San Jose, California. Learn how to get in the room.

About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 2,000 members across more than 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

