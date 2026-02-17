Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC 

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, today announced that AOI management will host an investor session in conjunction with the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in Los Angeles, California.

Event: AOI OFC Investor Session

Date: Tuesday, March 17th, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. Pacific time / 6:00 p.m. Central time

Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Webcast: Please register here.

A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for one year following the conclusion of the event.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

ir@ao-inc.com