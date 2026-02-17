La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports Strong Third Quarter Results Led By Double-Digit Retail Sales Growth; Drives Significant Progress On Strategic Initiatives

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Highlights :

Delivered sales of $542 million Up 4% versus prior year

Retail segment written sales increased 11% and delivered sales increased 11% Opened four new company-owned stores in the quarter and 16 in the last 12 months

Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 1% Completed western U.S. phase of distribution and home delivery transformation project

GAAP operating margin of 5.5% and adjusted ( 1) operating margin of 6.1%

operating margin of 6.1% GAAP diluted EPS of $0.52 and adjusted ( 1) diluted EPS of $0.61

diluted EPS of $0.61 Generated $89 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, a 57% increase versus last year's comparable period



Further Progress On Strategic Initiatives :

Successfully integrated 15-store acquisition in southeast U.S. region

Formally announced planned closure of U.K. manufacturing facility; production set to cease by fiscal year end

Completed sale of Kincaid upholstery business subsequent to third quarter close

Signed letter of intent for sale of wholesale casegoods businesses (American Drew and Kincaid)

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported third quarter results for the period ended January 24, 2026. For the quarter, sales totaled $542 million, up 4% against the prior year comparable period, reflecting growth in Retail and Wholesale segments, partially offset by a decline in Joybird sales. Operating margin was 5.5% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 6.1% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.52 on a GAAP basis and $0.61 on an adjusted(1) basis.

Third quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of both newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 4%. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in January with the exception of adverse weather, which slowed traffic late in the month.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our strong third quarter results are proof that we continue to strengthen our enterprise and increase the agility of our business. Amid the ongoing challenging consumer environment, we continue to create our own momentum, led by Retail expansion through both acquired and new stores, driving double-digit sales growth in our written and delivered business in the quarter. Over the last twelve months, we have added 29 net company-owned stores, reflecting 16 new, 17 acquired, and four closed. And our current proportion of company-owned stores is now at an all-time high of ~60% of total network. Growing our La-Z-Boy brand reach by expanding our direct-to-consumer business remains a key pillar of our Century Vision strategy.

Furthermore, the momentum in our Wholesale segment remains solid, delivering our seventh consecutive quarter of growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business. In addition, we are making meaningful progress on the strategic initiatives announced last quarter to focus on our core business of branded, customized upholstered furniture. Our vertically integrated model with ~90% of upholstered products produced in the U.S. is a key competitive advantage. This has served as the foundation throughout our 99-year history and continues to be a strength as we navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment.”

Whittington added, “As a testament to our enduring impact and cultural relevance, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has been recognized by TIME magazine as one of America’s Most Iconic Companies for 2026. This award reflects the lasting connection generations of families have built with our beloved brand. Looking ahead, we will continue to honor our heritage of comfort and quality while evolving to succeed in any environment, guided by our mission of transforming rooms, homes, and communities.”

Fourth Quarter Outlook :

Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “During the quarter, we made meaningful advancements in our Century Vision strategic initiatives and executed well operationally, with delivered sales and adjusted(1) operating margin both towards the high end of our guidance range even in a challenging environment. We expect fourth quarter sales to be in the range of $560-580 million and adjusted operating margin(2) to be in the range of 7.5-9.0%, reflecting a continued cautious view on the macroeconomic backdrop as well as the short-term impact of recent adverse weather events.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Quarter Ended 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 Change Sales $ 541,588 $ 521,777 4 % GAAP operating income 29,811 35,168 (15 )% Adjusted operating income 33,281 35,422 (6 )% GAAP operating margin 5.5 % 6.7 % (120) bps Adjusted operating margin 6.1 % 6.8 % (70) bps GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 21,650 28,429 (24 )% Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated 25,104 28,619 (12 )% Diluted weighted average common shares 41,485 42,103 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.68 (24 )% Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.68 (10 )%



Liquidity Measures:

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 Free Cash Flow Cash Returns to Shareholders Operating cash flow $ 175,690 $ 125,269 Share repurchases $ 27,051 $ 64,387 Capital expenditures (56,737 ) (51,538 ) Dividends 28,082 25,871 Free cash flow $ 118,953 $ 73,731 Cash returns to shareholders $ 55,133 $ 90,258





(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,117 $ 314,589



Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter :

Consolidated sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 increased 4% to $542 million versus last year, as growth in our Retail and Wholesale business was partially offset by lower delivered volume in our Joybird business

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 5.5% versus 6.7% Consolidated adjusted ( 1) operating margin was 6.1% versus 6.8% last year, with the change driven by investments in our distribution and home delivery transformation project

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.52 versus $0.68 in the prior year period, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.61 versus $0.68 last year in the comparable period

Retail Segment:

Sales: Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% compared to the year ago period driven by acquired and new stores Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of new and acquired stores) decreased 4%, as lower traffic was partially offset by higher conversion rates, average ticket, and design sales. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in January with the exception of dramatic weather events late in the month Delivered sales increased 11% to $252 million, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin was 10.5% versus 10.7% Adjusted ( 1) operating margin was 10.7% versus 10.7%, as accretion from acquisitions was offset by investment in new stores and fixed cost deleverage from lower delivered same-store sales





Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Sales increased 1% to $367 million versus last year, driven by modest growth across the majority of our businesses, including our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin was 5.2% versus 6.5% Adjusted ( 1) operating margin was 6.0% versus 6.5%, driven primarily by expenses related to investments in our distribution and home delivery transformation project and unfavorable foreign exchange rates





Corporate & Other:

Joybird written sales decreased 13%, as this consumer segment continues to be particularly volatile against the current macroeconomic backdrop

Joybird delivered sales decreased 3% to $36 million on lower delivered volume

Corporate & Other operating loss increased versus the prior year, primarily due to expense deleverage on lower Joybird delivered sales



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter :

Ended the quarter with $306 million in cash ( 3) and no external debt

and no external debt Generated $89 million in cash from operating activities, increasing 57% versus the third quarter of last fiscal year. Year to date, cash flow from operations was $176 million, up 40% from last year's comparable period

Invested $18 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy stores (new stores and remodels), manufacturing-related investments, and spending related to our distribution and home delivery transformation

Returned approximately $24 million to shareholders, including $10 million in dividends, and resumed more normalized share repurchases of $14 million

Dividend :

On February 17, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.242 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2026.

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of over 370 La-Z-Boy stores, including 226 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 15 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 11,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME’s 2026 list of America’s Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

Notes :

(1)Adjusted amounts for the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 exclude:

supply chain optimization charges, including severance costs related to the closure of the U.K. manufacturing operations totaling $3.4 million pre-tax, or $0.09 per diluted share

business realignment gain related to the sale of the Casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets, partially offset by inventory impairment charges on the upholstery portion of the Casegoods business totaling $0.8 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in the current and prior periods totaling $0.8 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

distribution transformation charges related to the distribution and home delivery project totaling $0.1 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share

Adjusted amounts for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 exclude:

purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income



Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 Sales $ 541,588 $ 521,777 $ 1,556,297 $ 1,538,336 Cost of sales 308,077 290,412 882,451 862,980 Gross profit 233,511 231,365 673,846 675,356 Selling, general and administrative expense 203,700 196,197 585,869 569,046 Operating income 29,811 35,168 87,977 106,310 Interest expense (159 ) (102 ) (389 ) (411 ) Interest income 2,698 3,465 9,355 11,619 Other income (expense), net (599 ) 97 (1,238 ) (2,400 ) Income before income taxes 31,751 38,628 95,705 115,118 Income tax expense 9,951 9,683 26,618 29,516 Net income 21,800 28,945 69,087 85,602 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (150 ) (516 ) (375 ) (977 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 21,650 $ 28,429 $ 68,712 $ 84,625 Basic weighted average common shares 41,084 41,437 41,113 41,733 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.53 $ 0.69 $ 1.67 $ 2.03 ​ Diluted weighted average common shares 41,485 42,103 41,524 42,380 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 1.65 $ 2.00





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 1/24/2026 4/26/2025 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 306,117 $ 328,449 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,875 at 1/24/2026 and $5,042 at 4/26/2025 123,800 139,533 Inventories, net 235,051 255,285 Assets held for sale 35,904 — Other current assets 107,823 82,421 Total current assets 808,695 805,688 Property, plant and equipment, net 340,421 339,212 Goodwill 263,259 205,590 Other intangible assets, net 77,776 51,161 Deferred income taxes – long-term 7,535 7,349 Right of use lease asset 525,107 452,848 Other long-term assets, net 64,170 60,314 Total assets $ 2,086,963 $ 1,922,162 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 117,943 $ 95,984 Lease liabilities, short-term 88,546 80,592 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 281,014 244,215 Total current liabilities 487,503 420,791 Lease liability, long-term 479,920 410,265 Other long-term liabilities 64,386 59,130 Shareholders' Equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 40,924 outstanding at 1/24/2026 and 41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025 40,924 41,164 Capital in excess of par value 396,810 385,601 Retained earnings 606,864 597,432 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,076 ) (3,574 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 1,042,522 1,020,623 Noncontrolling interests 12,632 11,353 Total equity 1,055,154 1,031,976 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,086,963 $ 1,922,162





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 69,087 $ 85,602 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets 384 73 (Gain)/loss on sale of investments (282 ) (199 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 111 518 Depreciation and amortization 35,624 35,020 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 62,332 61,521 Equity-based compensation expense 11,745 13,428 Change in deferred taxes 3,143 2,134 Change in receivables 11,470 10,465 Change in inventories 7,939 (21,726 ) Change in other assets (5,280 ) (10,217 ) Change in payables 25,702 11,897 Change in lease liabilities (61,826 ) (62,607 ) Change in other liabilities 15,541 (640 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 175,690 125,269 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 4,822 188 Capital expenditures (56,737 ) (51,538 ) Purchases of investments (822 ) (6,783 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 1,421 11,715 Acquisitions (86,423 ) (24,772 ) Net cash used for investing activities (137,739 ) (71,190 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on finance lease liabilities (702 ) (442 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (784 ) — Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes (4,370 ) 10,906 Repurchases of common stock (27,051 ) (64,387 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (28,082 ) (25,871 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) — (1,414 ) Net cash used for financing activities (60,989 ) (81,208 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 706 620 Change in cash and cash equivalents (22,332 ) (26,509 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 328,449 341,098 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 306,117 $ 314,589 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 3,297 $ 4,010

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.









LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 252,378 $ 255,028 $ 771,279 $ 770,031 Intersegment sales 114,214 107,970 317,709 307,764 Wholesale segment sales 366,592 362,998 1,088,988 1,077,795 Retail segment sales 251,934 227,667 681,127 651,601 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 37,276 39,082 103,891 116,704 Intersegment sales 1,801 1,580 5,110 4,753 Corporate and Other sales 39,077 40,662 109,001 121,457 Eliminations (116,015 ) (109,550 ) (322,819 ) (312,517 ) Consolidated sales $ 541,588 $ 521,777 $ 1,556,297 $ 1,538,336 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 19,114 $ 23,565 $ 73,345 $ 72,093 Retail segment 26,522 24,457 63,463 73,003 Corporate and Other (15,825 ) (12,854 ) (48,831 ) (38,786 ) Consolidated operating income $ 29,811 $ 35,168 $ 87,977 $ 106,310





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 GAAP gross profit $ 233,511 $ 231,365 $ 673,846 $ 675,356 Purchase accounting charges (1) 552 — 552 140 Business realignment charges (2) 3,019 — 3,019 — Distribution transformation (3) 141 — 2,218 — Supply chain optimization charges (4) 3,420 — 3,420 — Adjusted gross profit $ 240,643 $ 231,365 $ 683,055 $ 675,496 GAAP SG&A $ 203,700 $ 196,197 $ 585,869 $ 569,046 Purchase accounting charges (5) (200 ) (254 ) (599 ) (765 ) Business realignment gain (6) 3,862 — 3,862 — Adjusted SG&A $ 207,362 $ 195,943 $ 589,132 $ 568,281 GAAP operating income $ 29,811 $ 35,168 $ 87,977 $ 106,310 Purchase accounting charges 752 254 1,151 905 Business realignment charges (843 ) — (843 ) — Distribution transformation charges 141 — 2,218 — Supply chain optimization charges 3,420 — 3,420 — Adjusted operating income $ 33,281 $ 35,422 $ 93,923 $ 107,215 GAAP income before income taxes $ 31,751 $ 38,628 $ 95,705 $ 115,118 Purchase accounting charges 752 254 1,151 905 Business realignment charges (843 ) — (843 ) — Distribution transformation charges 141 — 2,218 — Supply chain optimization charges 3,420 — 3,420 — Adjusted income before income taxes $ 35,221 $ 38,882 $ 101,651 $ 116,023 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 21,650 $ 28,429 $ 68,712 $ 84,625 Purchase accounting charges 752 254 1,151 905 Tax effect of purchase accounting (235 ) (64 ) (320 ) (232 ) Business realignment charges (843 ) — (843 ) — Tax effect of business realignment 264 — 234 — Distribution transformation charges 141 — 2,218 — Tax effect of distribution transformation (45 ) — (617 ) — Supply chain optimization charges 3,420 — 3,420 — Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 25,104 $ 28,619 $ 73,955 $ 85,298 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 1.65 $ 2.00 Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Distribution transformation charges, net of tax, per share — — 0.04 — Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share 0.09 — 0.09 — Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $ 0.61 $ 0.68 $ 1.78 $ 2.01

(1) Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.

(2) Impairment charge to adjust inventory held for sale to its fair value on the upholstery portion of our Casegoods business.

(3) Includes accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers.

(4) Includes severance costs related to closure of United Kingdom manufacturing operations.

(5) Includes amortization of intangible assets.

(6) Includes gain on sale of Casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets.





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 % of sales 1/25/2025 % of sales 1/24/2026 % of sales 1/25/2025 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 19,114 5.2% $ 23,565 6.5% $ 73,345 6.7% $ 72,093 6.7% Retail segment 26,522 10.5% 24,457 10.7% 63,463 9.3% 73,003 11.2% Corporate and Other (15,825 ) N/M (12,854 ) N/M (48,831 ) N/M (38,786 ) N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 29,811 5.5% $ 35,168 6.7% $ 87,977 5.7% $ 106,310 6.9% Adjusted items affecting operating income Wholesale segment $ 2,718 $ 55 $ 4,795 $ 166 Retail segment 552 — 552 140 Corporate and Other 200 199 599 599 Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income $ 3,470 $ 254 $ 5,946 $ 905 Adjusted operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 21,832 6.0% $ 23,620 6.5% $ 78,140 7.2% $ 72,259 6.7% Retail segment 27,074 10.7% 24,457 10.7% 64,015 9.4% 73,143 11.2% Corporate and Other (15,625 ) N/M (12,655 ) N/M (48,232 ) N/M (38,187 ) N/M Consolidated adjusted operating income $ 33,281 6.1% $ 35,422 6.8% $ 93,923 6.0% $ 107,215 7.0% N/M - Not Meaningful





