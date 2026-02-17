La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports Strong Third Quarter Results Led By Double-Digit Retail Sales Growth; Drives Significant Progress On Strategic Initiatives

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Delivered sales of $542 million
    • Up 4% versus prior year
  • Retail segment written sales increased 11% and delivered sales increased 11%
    • Opened four new company-owned stores in the quarter and 16 in the last 12 months
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 1%
    • Completed western U.S. phase of distribution and home delivery transformation project
  • GAAP operating margin of 5.5% and adjusted(1) operating margin of 6.1%
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.52 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.61
  • Generated $89 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, a 57% increase versus last year's comparable period

Further Progress On Strategic Initiatives:

  • Successfully integrated 15-store acquisition in southeast U.S. region
  • Formally announced planned closure of U.K. manufacturing facility; production set to cease by fiscal year end
  • Completed sale of Kincaid upholstery business subsequent to third quarter close
  • Signed letter of intent for sale of wholesale casegoods businesses (American Drew and Kincaid)

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported third quarter results for the period ended January 24, 2026. For the quarter, sales totaled $542 million, up 4% against the prior year comparable period, reflecting growth in Retail and Wholesale segments, partially offset by a decline in Joybird sales. Operating margin was 5.5% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 6.1% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.52 on a GAAP basis and $0.61 on an adjusted(1) basis.

Third quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of both newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 4%. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in January with the exception of adverse weather, which slowed traffic late in the month.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Our strong third quarter results are proof that we continue to strengthen our enterprise and increase the agility of our business. Amid the ongoing challenging consumer environment, we continue to create our own momentum, led by Retail expansion through both acquired and new stores, driving double-digit sales growth in our written and delivered business in the quarter. Over the last twelve months, we have added 29 net company-owned stores, reflecting 16 new, 17 acquired, and four closed. And our current proportion of company-owned stores is now at an all-time high of ~60% of total network. Growing our La-Z-Boy brand reach by expanding our direct-to-consumer business remains a key pillar of our Century Vision strategy.

Furthermore, the momentum in our Wholesale segment remains solid, delivering our seventh consecutive quarter of growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business. In addition, we are making meaningful progress on the strategic initiatives announced last quarter to focus on our core business of branded, customized upholstered furniture. Our vertically integrated model with ~90% of upholstered products produced in the U.S. is a key competitive advantage. This has served as the foundation throughout our 99-year history and continues to be a strength as we navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment.”

Whittington added, “As a testament to our enduring impact and cultural relevance, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has been recognized by TIME magazine as one of America’s Most Iconic Companies for 2026. This award reflects the lasting connection generations of families have built with our beloved brand. Looking ahead, we will continue to honor our heritage of comfort and quality while evolving to succeed in any environment, guided by our mission of transforming rooms, homes, and communities.”

Fourth Quarter Outlook:
Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “During the quarter, we made meaningful advancements in our Century Vision strategic initiatives and executed well operationally, with delivered sales and adjusted(1) operating margin both towards the high end of our guidance range even in a challenging environment. We expect fourth quarter sales to be in the range of $560-580 million and adjusted operating margin(2) to be in the range of 7.5-9.0%, reflecting a continued cautious view on the macroeconomic backdrop as well as the short-term impact of recent adverse weather events.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
 Quarter Ended  
 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 Change
Sales $541,588  $521,777  4%
       
GAAP operating income  29,811   35,168  (15)%
Adjusted operating income  33,281   35,422  (6)%
       
GAAP operating margin  5.5%  6.7% (120) bps
Adjusted operating margin  6.1%  6.8% (70) bps
       
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated  21,650   28,429  (24)%
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated  25,104   28,619  (12)%
       
Diluted weighted average common shares  41,485   42,103   
       
GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.52  $0.68  (24)%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.61  $0.68  (10)%


Liquidity Measures:

  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025
Free Cash Flow     Cash Returns to Shareholders    
Operating cash flow $175,690  $125,269  Share repurchases $27,051 $64,387
Capital expenditures  (56,737)  (51,538) Dividends  28,082  25,871
Free cash flow $118,953  $73,731  Cash returns to shareholders $55,133 $90,258


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025
Cash and cash equivalents $306,117 $314,589


Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter:

  • Consolidated sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 increased 4% to $542 million versus last year, as growth in our Retail and Wholesale business was partially offset by lower delivered volume in our Joybird business
  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 5.5% versus 6.7%
    • Consolidated adjusted(1) operating margin was 6.1% versus 6.8% last year, with the change driven by investments in our distribution and home delivery transformation project
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.52 versus $0.68 in the prior year period, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.61 versus $0.68 last year in the comparable period

Retail Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% compared to the year ago period driven by acquired and new stores
      • Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of new and acquired stores) decreased 4%, as lower traffic was partially offset by higher conversion rates, average ticket, and design sales. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in January with the exception of dramatic weather events late in the month
    • Delivered sales increased 11% to $252 million, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin was 10.5% versus 10.7%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 10.7% versus 10.7%, as accretion from acquisitions was offset by investment in new stores and fixed cost deleverage from lower delivered same-store sales

Wholesale Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Sales increased 1% to $367 million versus last year, driven by modest growth across the majority of our businesses, including our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin was 5.2% versus 6.5%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 6.0% versus 6.5%, driven primarily by expenses related to investments in our distribution and home delivery transformation project and unfavorable foreign exchange rates

Corporate & Other:

  • Joybird written sales decreased 13%, as this consumer segment continues to be particularly volatile against the current macroeconomic backdrop
  • Joybird delivered sales decreased 3% to $36 million on lower delivered volume
  • Corporate & Other operating loss increased versus the prior year, primarily due to expense deleverage on lower Joybird delivered sales

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter:

  • Ended the quarter with $306 million in cash(3) and no external debt
  • Generated $89 million in cash from operating activities, increasing 57% versus the third quarter of last fiscal year. Year to date, cash flow from operations was $176 million, up 40% from last year's comparable period
  • Invested $18 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy stores (new stores and remodels), manufacturing-related investments, and spending related to our distribution and home delivery transformation
  • Returned approximately $24 million to shareholders, including $10 million in dividends, and resumed more normalized share repurchases of $14 million

Dividend:
On February 17, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.242 per share on the common stock of the company. The dividend will be paid on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2026.

About La-Z-Boy:
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of over 370 La-Z-Boy stores, including 226 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 15 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 11,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME’s 2026 list of America’s Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

Notes:
(1)Adjusted amounts for the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 exclude:

  • supply chain optimization charges, including severance costs related to the closure of the U.K. manufacturing operations totaling $3.4 million pre-tax, or $0.09 per diluted share
  • business realignment gain related to the sale of the Casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets, partially offset by inventory impairment charges on the upholstery portion of the Casegoods business totaling $0.8 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share
  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in the current and prior periods totaling $0.8 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income
  • distribution transformation charges related to the distribution and home delivery project totaling $0.1 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share

Adjusted amounts for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 exclude:

  • purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, all included in operating income

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information” for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, acquisitions, divestitures, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Adjusted Financial Measures:
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, business realignment charges or gains, supply chain optimization charges or gains, and purchase accounting charges. The distribution and home delivery transformation charges in Fiscal 2026 include accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers. The business realignment charges in Fiscal 2026 include a gain on sale of Casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets and the impairment of casegoods inventory held for sale. The supply chain optimization charges in Fiscal 2026 include severance costs related to the closure of our U.K. manufacturing operations. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets and incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, business realignment charges, and supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being opened or closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 1/24/2026 1/25/2025
Sales $541,588  $521,777  $1,556,297  $1,538,336 
Cost of sales  308,077   290,412   882,451   862,980 
Gross profit  233,511   231,365   673,846   675,356 
Selling, general and administrative expense  203,700   196,197   585,869   569,046 
Operating income  29,811   35,168   87,977   106,310 
Interest expense  (159)  (102)  (389)  (411)
Interest income  2,698   3,465   9,355   11,619 
Other income (expense), net  (599)  97   (1,238)  (2,400)
Income before income taxes  31,751   38,628   95,705   115,118 
Income tax expense  9,951   9,683   26,618   29,516 
Net income  21,800   28,945   69,087   85,602 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (150)  (516)  (375)  (977)
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $21,650  $28,429  $68,712  $84,625 
         
Basic weighted average common shares  41,084   41,437   41,113   41,733 
Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.53  $0.69  $1.67  $2.03 
        
Diluted weighted average common shares  41,485   42,103   41,524   42,380 
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.52  $0.68  $1.65  $2.00 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 1/24/2026 4/26/2025
Current assets    
Cash and equivalents $306,117  $328,449 
Receivables, net of allowance of $4,875 at 1/24/2026 and $5,042 at 4/26/2025  123,800   139,533 
Inventories, net  235,051   255,285 
Assets held for sale  35,904    
Other current assets  107,823   82,421 
Total current assets  808,695   805,688 
Property, plant and equipment, net  340,421   339,212 
Goodwill  263,259   205,590 
Other intangible assets, net  77,776   51,161 
Deferred income taxes – long-term  7,535   7,349 
Right of use lease asset  525,107   452,848 
Other long-term assets, net  64,170   60,314 
Total assets $2,086,963  $1,922,162 
     
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $117,943  $95,984 
Lease liabilities, short-term  88,546   80,592 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  281,014   244,215 
Total current liabilities  487,503   420,791 
Lease liability, long-term  479,920   410,265 
Other long-term liabilities  64,386   59,130 
Shareholders' Equity    
Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued      
Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 40,924 outstanding at 1/24/2026 and 41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025  40,924   41,164 
Capital in excess of par value  396,810   385,601 
Retained earnings  606,864   597,432 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,076)  (3,574)
Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity  1,042,522   1,020,623 
Noncontrolling interests  12,632   11,353 
Total equity  1,055,154   1,031,976 
Total liabilities and equity $2,086,963  $1,922,162 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $69,087  $85,602 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities    
(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets  384   73 
(Gain)/loss on sale of investments  (282)  (199)
Provision for doubtful accounts  111   518 
Depreciation and amortization  35,624   35,020 
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets  62,332   61,521 
Equity-based compensation expense  11,745   13,428 
Change in deferred taxes  3,143   2,134 
Change in receivables  11,470   10,465 
Change in inventories  7,939   (21,726)
Change in other assets  (5,280)  (10,217)
Change in payables  25,702   11,897 
Change in lease liabilities  (61,826)  (62,607)
Change in other liabilities  15,541   (640)
Net cash provided by operating activities  175,690   125,269 
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Proceeds from disposals of assets  4,822   188 
Capital expenditures  (56,737)  (51,538)
Purchases of investments  (822)  (6,783)
Proceeds from sales of investments  1,421   11,715 
Acquisitions  (86,423)  (24,772)
Net cash used for investing activities  (137,739)  (71,190)
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Payments on finance lease liabilities  (702)  (442)
Payments for debt issuance costs  (784)   
Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes  (4,370)  10,906 
Repurchases of common stock  (27,051)  (64,387)
Dividends paid to shareholders  (28,082)  (25,871)
Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)     (1,414)
Net cash used for financing activities  (60,989)  (81,208)
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents  706   620 
Change in cash and cash equivalents  (22,332)  (26,509)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  328,449   341,098 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $306,117  $314,589 
     
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities    
Capital expenditures included in payables $3,297  $4,010 

(1)   Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 1/24/2026 1/25/2025
Sales        
Wholesale segment:        
Sales to external customers $252,378  $255,028  $771,279  $770,031 
Intersegment sales  114,214   107,970   317,709   307,764 
Wholesale segment sales  366,592   362,998   1,088,988   1,077,795 
         
Retail segment sales  251,934   227,667   681,127   651,601 
         
Corporate and Other:        
Sales to external customers  37,276   39,082   103,891   116,704 
Intersegment sales  1,801   1,580   5,110   4,753 
Corporate and Other sales  39,077   40,662   109,001   121,457 
         
Eliminations  (116,015)  (109,550)  (322,819)  (312,517)
Consolidated sales $541,588  $521,777  $1,556,297  $1,538,336 
         
Operating Income (Loss)        
Wholesale segment $19,114  $23,565  $73,345  $72,093 
Retail segment  26,522   24,457   63,463   73,003 
Corporate and Other  (15,825)  (12,854)  (48,831)  (38,786)
Consolidated operating income $29,811  $35,168  $87,977  $106,310 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
 
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/24/2026 1/25/2025 1/24/2026 1/25/2025
GAAP gross profit $233,511  $231,365  $673,846  $675,356 
Purchase accounting charges (1)  552      552   140 
Business realignment charges (2)  3,019      3,019    
Distribution transformation (3)  141      2,218    
Supply chain optimization charges (4)  3,420      3,420    
Adjusted gross profit $240,643  $231,365  $683,055  $675,496 
         
GAAP SG&A $203,700  $196,197  $585,869  $569,046 
Purchase accounting charges (5)  (200)  (254)  (599)  (765)
Business realignment gain (6)  3,862      3,862    
Adjusted SG&A $207,362  $195,943  $589,132  $568,281 
         
GAAP operating income $29,811  $35,168  $87,977  $106,310 
Purchase accounting charges  752   254   1,151   905 
Business realignment charges  (843)     (843)   
Distribution transformation charges  141      2,218    
Supply chain optimization charges  3,420      3,420    
Adjusted operating income $33,281  $35,422  $93,923  $107,215 
         
GAAP income before income taxes $31,751  $38,628  $95,705  $115,118 
Purchase accounting charges  752   254   1,151   905 
Business realignment charges  (843)     (843)   
Distribution transformation charges  141      2,218    
Supply chain optimization charges  3,420      3,420    
Adjusted income before income taxes $35,221  $38,882  $101,651  $116,023 
         
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $21,650  $28,429  $68,712  $84,625 
Purchase accounting charges  752   254   1,151   905 
Tax effect of purchase accounting  (235)  (64)  (320)  (232)
Business realignment charges  (843)     (843)   
Tax effect of business realignment  264      234    
Distribution transformation charges  141      2,218    
Tax effect of distribution transformation  (45)     (617)   
Supply chain optimization charges  3,420      3,420    
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $25,104  $28,619  $73,955  $85,298 
         
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $0.52  $0.68  $1.65  $2.00 
Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share  0.01      0.01   0.01 
Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share  (0.01)     (0.01)   
Distribution transformation charges, net of tax, per share        0.04    
Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share  0.09      0.09    
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $0.61  $0.68  $1.78  $2.01 

(1)   Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.
(2)   Impairment charge to adjust inventory held for sale to its fair value on the upholstery portion of our Casegoods business.
(3)   Includes accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers.
(4)   Includes severance costs related to closure of United Kingdom manufacturing operations.
(5)   Includes amortization of intangible assets.
(6)   Includes gain on sale of Casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets.


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands) 1/24/2026 % of sales 1/25/2025 % of sales 1/24/2026 % of sales 1/25/2025 % of sales
GAAP operating income (loss)                
Wholesale segment $19,114  5.2% $23,565  6.5% $73,345  6.7% $72,093  6.7%
Retail segment  26,522  10.5%  24,457  10.7%  63,463  9.3%  73,003  11.2%
Corporate and Other  (15,825) N/M  (12,854) N/M  (48,831) N/M  (38,786) N/M
Consolidated GAAP operating income $29,811  5.5% $35,168  6.7% $87,977  5.7% $106,310  6.9%
                 
Adjusted items affecting operating income                
Wholesale segment $2,718    $55    $4,795    $166   
Retail segment  552          552     140   
Corporate and Other  200     199     599     599   
Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income $3,470    $254    $5,946    $905   
                 
Adjusted operating income (loss)                
Wholesale segment $21,832  6.0% $23,620  6.5% $78,140  7.2% $72,259  6.7%
Retail segment  27,074  10.7%  24,457  10.7%  64,015  9.4%  73,143  11.2%
Corporate and Other  (15,625) N/M  (12,655) N/M  (48,232) N/M  (38,187) N/M
Consolidated adjusted operating income $33,281  6.1% $35,422  6.8% $93,923  6.0% $107,215  7.0%
                 
N/M - Not Meaningful



