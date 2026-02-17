Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $8 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSX.V:CCDS) (the “Company” or “Carrier”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (the "Agents"), in connection with a “commercially reasonable efforts” private placement of up to 5,000,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $1.60 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $8,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as herein defined) at an exercise price of $2.10 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and to investors in other jurisdictions. The Units issued to subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

In addition, the Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or part, up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to sell up to an additional 750,000 Units at the offering price of $1.60 per Unit, for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $1,200,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering on acquisitions, debt repayment, capital improvement and data center expansions, marketing and staffing, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

There is an offering document dated February 17, 2026 related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.carrierconnect.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional acceptance of the TSXV.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions’ mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier’s systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver and Ottawa, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, the completion of the Offering; the expected gross proceeds of the Offering; the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval of the TSXV; the use of proceeds from the Offering; and the anticipated date for closing of the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, reliance on key management and other personnel, and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.