Serenity unveils Multi-Billion Dollar Dual Tokenisation for Precious Metal RWAs with Chainlink, Zoniqx, C-Gold





LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Labs Holdings Inc. (“Serenity”) , a regulation-aligned security, biometric, and digital infrastructure company, today announced the launch of a multi-billion-dollar dual-tokenization framework for precious metals, in collaboration with leading technology, infrastructure, and precious-metal specialists, including Chainlink Labs, Zoniqx , and C-Gold Technologies . The initiative is built on Serenity’s patent-pending Dual Tokenization Architecture and is designed as a collaborative, institution-grade standard for Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization.

The framework establishes an integrated model for how physical precious metals — beginning with gold and expanding to silver and other strategic metals- are tokenized and monetized as real-world assets within compliant, institution-grade digital markets.

An Institutional Framework

Each participant in this initiative is contributing critical expertise across the asset lifecycle — from physical sourcing and custody to on-chain verification, token issuance, governance, and interoperability.

Serenity Labs, as the lead organizer, contributes its Dual Tokenization Architecture, biometric security systems, and real-world services infrastructure, providing the foundational design for compliant dual-layer digital assets.

Chainlink supports the framework through its provision of Data Feeds , Proof of Reserve , and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) . This enables live precious-metal pricing, cryptographic verification of audited reserves, and secure synchronization between physical assets and blockchain representations — ensuring transparency, integrity, and real-time accuracy across networks.

Zoniqx is a Silicon Valley–based fintech company providing an operating system for the tokenization and lifecycle governance of real-world assets (RWAs). Designed for financial institutions, asset issuers, and enterprise participants, Zoniqx enables compliant digital asset issuance, structured lifecycle management, and operational governance across regulated environments.

C-Gold Technologies LLC (“C-Gold”) contributes institutional precious-metal expertise, including physical gold procurement, price-lock mechanisms, vaulting coordination, reporting, and audit integration through regulated global vault networks. C-Gold acts as a key supply-chain and infrastructure participant supporting the physical-asset foundation of the framework. Additional global partners are planned to expand geographic coverage, liquidity access, and operational scalability.

Initial Deployment and Asset Scope

In its first phase, the framework is designed to support the tokenization of up to 100,000 ounces of physical gold, representing an estimated value of approximately USD 500 million at current market prices.

Each tokenized unit is structured to be:

Fully matched with physically deliverable and redeemable gold

Stored in regulated vaults

Independently audited

Verified through cryptographic Proof of Reserve mechanisms

The framework integrates physical-asset controls, institutional governance, and blockchain verification to deliver one of the most transparent and compliance-forward digital precious-metal systems to date.

The Dual-Tokenization Standard

At the core of the framework is Serenity’s Dual Tokenization Architecture, filed under its U.S. patent “Gold-Collateralized Digital Dual Token System and Method.” The model introduces a two-layer structure:

Commodity / Institutional Layer: Tokens representing verified, audited physical precious-metal holdings with defined redemption rights. Utility Layer: A free-floating digital token algorithmically linked to the above commodity token, enabling staking, yield participation, payments, and on-chain services.

Together, the two layers form an integrated economic system in which real-world commodities generate on-chain utility, while digital activity reinforces demand for the underlying physical metals. The structure is designed with institutional risk-management and mitigation principles to support long-term sustainability.

Serenity’s native utility token, $RWS, will act as the exclusive service fuel across the ecosystem, supporting validation, inheritance, redemption, biometric actions, audit verification, and Real-World Services (RWS)



Strategic Context

Gold has been selected as the initial asset class due to its renewed global relevance. As BRICS nations and other economies advance commodity- and gold-backed digital currency initiatives — collectively representing more than 35% of global GDP — demand for compliant, institution-ready digital metal frameworks continues to accelerate.

The consortium framework is positioned to serve institutional issuers, asset managers, financial platforms, and sovereign-adjacent initiatives seeking regulated, transparent, and interoperable precious-metal tokenization solutions.

“This initiative reflects a shared vision across the consortium to build durable financial infrastructure rather than isolated digital instruments,” said Venket Naga, Co-Founder and CEO of Serenity Labs. “By combining physical-asset expertise, enterprise tokenization, and decentralized verification, the framework establishes a new institutional standard for precious-metal RWAs.”

About Serenity Labs Holdings Inc.

Serenity is a next-generation data-infrastructure company developing secure digital-asset access, biometric authentication systems, real-world tokenization frameworks, and privacy-preserving storage solutions. Its patented survivability protocol (US20240249276A1) enables secure recovery, inheritance, and transfer of digital assets through cryptographic and biometric methods. Serenity's ecosystem serves enterprises, financial institutions, governments, and blockchain networks seeking compliant, secure, scalable digital-asset infrastructure.

About Chainlink

Chainlink chain.link is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of DeFi. The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, etc.

Many of the world’s largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink’s standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols(Aave, Lido, GMX, etc.). Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve .

About Zoniqx

Zoniqx www.zoniqx.com is building the compliant internet of capital markets, the operating system for tokenized RWA. While most platforms stop at issuance, Zoniqx addresses the real bottleneck in tokenization: fragmented standards, manual compliance, and broken distribution. Through a vertically integrated, three-layer architecture spanning SaaS, network distribution, and protocol-level compliance, Zoniqx embeds governance directly into the asset itself, turning tokenization from isolated pilots into scalable, liquid capital markets. Proven at institutional scale across 20+ jurisdictions and billions worth in tokenized assets, Zoniqx is powering the infrastructure required for the next generation of regulated, on-chain finance.

About C-Gold Technologies LLC

C-Gold Technologies LLC www.cgoldtech.com is an A+ rated global institutional precious metals technology and physical-gold provider offering procurement, price-lock mechanisms, secure storage coordination, reporting, and auditing through regulated vaults worldwide. C-Gold operates multiple precious-metal brands, including its online retailer Great American Bullion www.greatamericanbullion.com , precious metals retailer Jefferson Gold Group, and benefits and subscription services www.goldsavingsplan.com

