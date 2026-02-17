Westwood Holdings Group Announces Liquidation of Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG), a leading boutique asset manager, today announced plans to close and liquidate the Westwood LBRTY Global Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: BFRE) following an ongoing review of ETF offerings.

The last day of trading of the Fund's shares on the NYSE Arca will be Friday, February 27, 2026 ("Closing Date"), which will also be the last day the Fund will accept creation units from authorized participants. Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. Authorized participants may redeem baskets of shares for a pro rata portion of the Fund's portfolio on hand through the Closing Date.

The Fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders on Friday, March 6, 2026 ("Liquidation Date"). From the Closing Date through the Liquidation Date, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this period. It is anticipated that the Fund's portfolio will be positioned into cash, cash equivalents, or other liquid assets on or prior to the Liquidation Date. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, consequently, not tracking the investment objective as defined in the Prospectus.

Shareholders remaining in the Fund on the Liquidation Date will receive cash at the net asset value of their shares as of that date, including any capital gains and dividends as of such date. The liquidating cash distribution to shareholders will be treated as payment in exchange for their shares. The liquidation of the Fund's shares may be treated as a taxable event. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

For more information on other Westwood strategies, please visit westwoodetfs.com.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively and passively-managed, outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values—integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results—and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com .

Media Contact: Tyler Bradford

Hewes Communications 212.207.9454

tyler@hewescomm.com

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus which may be obtained by downloading at westwoodetfs.com or calling 800.994.0755. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA) Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

Important Risks

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The value of the portfolio will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. ETFs trade like a stock, and there will be brokerage commissions associated with buying and selling exchange traded funds unless trading occurs in a fee-based account. ETFs may trade for less than their net asset value. Investing in ETFs may not be suitable for all investors. ETFs are subject to loss of principal and there is no guarantee the holdings will continue to pay dividends. Diversification does not ensure a profit and may not protect against loss in declining markets. Investors should refer to the individual ETF prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the specific risks and considerations for an individual ETF. Covered Call Strategy Risk: This risk arises when an investor holds a long position in a stock and simultaneously sells a call option against it. While this strategy can generate income, it limits potential upside gains if the stock price rises significantly above the strike price of the option. Counterparty Risk: This is the risk that a counterparty to a financial transaction will default on their obligations. In the context of options trading, counterparty risk arises from the possibility that the option seller (writer) may not be able to fulfill their obligation to deliver the underlying asset if the option expires in-the-money.

Options Risk/Flex Options Risk: This refers to the inherent risks associated with trading options, such as the risk of losing the entire premium paid for an option if it expires out-of-the-money. Flex options risk is a specific type of options risk that arises from the flexibility of flex options, which can be adjusted or exercised under certain conditions.

Portfolio Turnover Risk: This is the risk associated with frequent buying and selling of assets within a portfolio. High portfolio turnover can lead to increased transaction costs, potential capital gains taxes, and the possibility of missing out on potential gains from assets that are sold too early.

Westwood ETFs does not provide tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor before making any decisions or taking any action based on this information.