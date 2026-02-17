Precision Optics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its second quarter fiscal year 2026 for the period ended December 31, 2025.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended December 31, 2025):

Revenue was $7.4 million, a quarterly record, compared to $4.5 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, representing growth of approximately 63%, and compared to $6.7 million in the most recent sequential quarter.

Production revenue was $6.4 million, a quarterly record, compared to $3.1 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, representing growth of approximately 105%, and compared to $6.0 million in the most recent sequential quarter.

Engineering revenue was $1.0 million compared to $1.4 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, a decrease of 29%, and compared to $0.7 million in the most recent sequential quarter.

Gross margins were 2.8% compared to 23.6% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net loss for the quarter was $(1.8) million, compared to $(1.0) million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.5) million for the quarter compared to $(0.6) million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

FY 2026 Financial Guidance (Year Ended June 30, 2026):

The Company is currently projecting revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be in a range of $26 to $28 million, which represents 36% to 47% growth over the Company’s fiscal year 2025 revenue.

The Company is currently projecting fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $(2.5) to ($3.0) million compared to $(3.7) million in fiscal 2025.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of demand across our core production programs, with record revenue of $7.4 million driven by 105% year-over-year growth in Production,” said Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics. “Our aerospace program continues to perform at record shipment levels and is positioned for further expansion, while our single-use cystoscope program delivered its sixth consecutive record quarter of revenue. At the same time, our new single-use ophthalmic program is ramping and will be a key contributor to future growth.

“We are investing to build out required infrastructure of people and process in our production business. This is occurring while ramping programs and addressing associated inefficiencies. We are seeing tangible operational improvements that began to take hold toward the end of the quarter under new operations leadership. We expect margin performance to improve as we move through the second half of the fiscal year, Product Development bookings have increased for the third consecutive quarter to their highest level in over a year, and our Ross Optical division is entering the third quarter with its strongest backlog in more than three years. We believe the combination of sustained top-line growth, operational discipline, and strengthening bookings positions Precision Optics to transition from a period of investment and scaling to one of increasingly profitable growth,” Forkey concluded.

The following table summarizes the second quarter and year-to-date (unaudited) results for the periods ending December 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three Months Six Months Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues $7,369,837 $4,526,907 $14,048,660 $8,723,960 Gross Profit 204,660 1,069,942 1,151,018 2,187,272 Stock Compensation Expenses 187,081 308,206 488,721 457,570 Other 1,759,908 1,671,757 3,999,881 3,886,664 Total Operating Expenses 1,946,989 1,979,963 4,488,602 4,344,234 Operating Income (Loss) (1,742,329) (910,021) (2,156,962) (2,156,962) Net Income (Loss) (1,780,791) (969,681) (3,417,821) (2,280,928) Income (Loss) per Share $(0.23) $(0.15) $(0.44) $(0.36) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic and Fully Diluted 7,714,759 6,350,403 7,714,730 6,283,516

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.

This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s projections for future revenue, gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA, expectations regarding margin improvement and operational performance, anticipated product and program expansion, and the Company's strategic outlook. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) December 31, June 30, 2025 2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 881,486 $ 1,773,735 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $99,258 at December 31, 2025 and $80,192 at June 30, 2025 4,871,494 4,336,730 Inventories, net 4,264,049 3,562,112 Prepaid expenses 404,448 385,390 Total current assets 10,421,477 10,057,967 Fixed Assets: Machinery and equipment 3,429,689 3,385,958 Leasehold improvements 1,273,875 871,356 Furniture and fixtures 604,473 538,428 5,308,037 4,795,742 Less—accumulated depreciation and amortization 4,318,690 4,261,950 Net fixed assets 989,347 533,792 Operating lease right-to-use asset 2,440,552 141,825 Patents, net 219,967 232,493 Goodwill 8,824,210 8,824,210 Total other assets 11,484,729 9,198,528 TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,895,553 $ 19,790,287 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of capital lease obligation $ 9,268 $ 27,368 Current maturities of long-term debt 577,898 577,898 Accounts payable 6,044,688 2,909,100 Contract liabilities 1,976,816 1,821,929 Accrued compensation and other 1,128,356 764,004 Current portion of operating lease liability 213,734 50,995 Total current liabilities 9,950,760 6,151,294 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,000,255 1,289,205 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 2,614,804 90,954 Total liabilities 13,565,819 7,531,453 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 7,720,229 shares at December 31, 2025 and 7,714,701 at June 30, 2025 77,202 77,147 Additional paid-in capital 69,640,983 69,152,317 Accumulated deficit (60,388,451 ) (56,970,630 ) Total stockholders’ equity 9,329,734 12,258,834 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 22,895,553 $ 19,790,287





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) Three Months

Ended December 31, Six Months

Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 7,367,837 $ 4,526,907 $ 14,048,660 $ 8,723,960 Cost of Goods Sold 7,163,177 3,456,965 12,897,642 6,536,688 Gross Profit 204,660 1,069,942 1,151,018 2,187,272 Research and Development Expenses 249,574 317,747 561,414 718,406 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 1,697,415 1,662,216 3,927,188 3,625,828 Total Operating Expenses 1,946,989 1,979,963 4,488,602 4,344,234 Operating Income (Loss) (1,742,329 ) (910,021 ) (3,337,584 ) (2,156,962 ) Interest Expense (38,462 ) (59,660 ) (80,237 ) (123,966 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (1,780,791 ) $ (969,681 ) $ (3,417,821 ) $ (2,280,928 ) Income (Loss) Per Share: Basic and Fully Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Fully Diluted 7,714,759 6,350,403 7,714,730 6,283,516





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2025 Number of

Shares Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders’

Equity Balance, July 1, 2025 7,714,701 $ 77,147 $ 69,152,317 $ (56,970,630 ) $ 12,258,834 Stock-based compensation – – 301,639 – 301,639 Net loss – – – (1,637,030 ) (1,637,030 ) Balance, September 30, 2025 7,714,701 77,147 69,453,956 (58,607,660 ) 10,923,443 Stock-based compensation – – 162,082 – 162,082 Issuance of common stock for employee services 5,528 55 24,945 – 25,000 Net loss – – – (1,780,791 ) (1,780,791 ) Balance, December 31, 2025 7,720,229 $ 77,202 $ 69,640,983 $ (60,388,451 ) $ 9,329,734





Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2024 Number of

Shares Common

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Stockholders’

Equity Balance, July 1, 2024 6,073,939 $ 60,739 $ 61,197,433 $ (51,190,384 ) $ 10,067,788 Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering 265,868 2,659 1,201,883 – 1,204,542 Proceeds from exercise of stock option 10,363 104 26,896 – 27,000 Stock-based compensation – – 149,364 – 149,364 Net loss – – – (1,311,247 ) (1,311,247 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 6,350,170 63,502 62,575,576 (52,501,631 ) 10,137,447 Stock-based compensation – – 278,206 – 278,206 Issuance of common stock for consulting services 5,364 53 29,947 – 30,000 Net loss – – – (969,681 ) (969,681 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 6,355,534 $ 63,555 $ 62,883,729 $ (53,471,312 ) $ 9,475,972





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) Six Months

Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Loss $ (3,417,821 ) $ (2,280,928 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities - Depreciation and amortization 139,346 97,486 Stock-based compensation expense 488,721 457,570 Non-cash interest expense 9,216 8,918 Non-cash operating lease expense 169,112 – Loss on disposal of fixed assets 34,506 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities - Accounts receivable, net (534,764 ) 39,096 Inventories, net (701,937 ) (979,727 ) Prepaid expenses (19,058 ) 24,323 Accounts payable 3,135,588 1,340,791 Contract liabilities 154,887 245,583 Accrued compensation and other 364,352 (58,543 ) Net cash used in operating activities (177,852 ) (1,105,431 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of fixed assets (401,073 ) (54,170 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 3,000 – Additional patent costs (58 ) (5,915 ) Net cash used in investing activities (398,131 ) (60,085 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of capital lease obligations (18,100 ) (22,590 ) Payments of long-term debt (298,166 ) (121,273 ) Payment of debt modification costs – (15,000 ) Payment on revolving line of credit – (100,000 ) Proceeds from registered direct sale of common stock, net – 1,204,542 Gross proceeds from the exercise of stock options – 27,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (316,266 ) 972,679 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (892,249 ) (192,837 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,773,735 405,278 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 881,486 $ 212,441 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Operating right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 2,632,584 $ – Lease improvements financed by landlord $ 218,750 $ – Issuance of common stock for employee services $ 25,000 $ –



