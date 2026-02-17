Bakkt Announces Partnership with Nexo

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BKKT) today announced a new partnership with Nexo, a global digital assets wealth platform, as part of its Bakkt Markets initiative. Through the partnership, Nexo will leverage Bakkt’s U.S. trading infrastructure to support its return to the United States market and enable compliant access to digital asset trading services for its clients.

This partnership reflects continued momentum within Bakkt Markets, which leverages Bakkt’s broad US money transmitter license coverage and New York BitLicense to provide regulated, scalable trading infrastructure for financial institutions, fintech platforms, and global digital asset companies operating and looking to operate in the United States.

Nexo recently announced its re-entry into the U.S. market. Additional details regarding Nexo’s announcement are available here: Nexo Returns to the U.S.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $371 billion processed globally, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering a Flexible and Fixed-term Yield product, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, and stringent security, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo.com/en-us

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The Company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy — spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate.

Bakkt is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

