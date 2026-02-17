MKS Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Quarterly revenue of $1,033 million

Quarterly GAAP net income of $108 million and net income per diluted share of $1.58

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $249 million and Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $2.47



ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

“Our outstanding Q4 and full-year 2025 financial performance demonstrates that the investments we have made to enable today’s advanced electronics are bearing fruit,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our broad technology portfolio targeted to next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging drove double-digit growth in our two key end markets in 2025. MKS is in an excellent position to capitalize on current and future opportunities in a secular growth environment driven by AI transformation.”

“The strong cash flow we generated in 2025 allowed us to proactively invest in our business to support growth and manage our balance sheet,” said Ram Mayampurath, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our debt prepayments, along with the recent refinancing of our term loans and the issuance of €1.0 billion senior notes, have diversified our capital structure, extended our maturities and meaningfully reduced our interest rates, strengthening our financial position.”

Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data)

Quarter Full Year Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 2025

2024

Net Revenues Semiconductor $ 435 $ 415 $ 400 $ 1,696 $ 1,498 Electronics & Packaging 303 289 254 $ 1,111 $ 922 Specialty Industrial 295 284 281 $ 1,124 $ 1,166 Total net revenues $ 1,033 $ 988 $ 935 $ 3,931 $ 3,586 Gross Margin 46.4 % 46.6 % 47.2 % 46.7 % 47.6 % GAAP Financial Measures Operating margin 13.9 % 14.0 % 14.5 % 13.4 % 13.9 % Net income $ 108 $ 74 $ 90 $ 295 $ 190 Net income per diluted share $ 1.58 $ 1.10 $ 1.33 $ 4.37 $ 2.81 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating margin 21.0 % 20.8 % 21.3 % 20.7 % 21.3 % Net earnings $ 168 $ 130 $ 146 $ 533 $ 444 Net earnings per diluted share $ 2.47 $ 1.93 $ 2.15 $ 7.88 $ 6.58

Additional Financial Information

At December 31, 2025, the Company had $675 million in cash and cash equivalents, $2.9 billion of secured term loan principal outstanding, $1.4 billion of convertible senior notes outstanding and up to $675 million of additional borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility, subject to certain leverage ratio requirements. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or $0.22 per diluted share and made a voluntary principal prepayment of $100 million on its USD term loan B.

On February 4, 2026, the Company completed a private offering of €1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2034. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering, together with the net proceeds from the partial refinancing of its then-existing USD term loan B and refinancing of its then-existing EUR term loan B, both of which were also completed on February 4, 2026, and cash on hand to prepay approximately $1.3 billion of, and refinance in full, its existing USD term loan B and refinance in full its existing EUR term loan B. In addition, the Company upsized its revolving credit facility from $675 million to $1 billion.

First Quarter 2026 Guidance(1)

Revenue of $1,040 million, plus or minus $40 million

Gross margin of 46.0%, plus or minus 1.0%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $270 million, plus or minus $5 million

Non-GAAP net earnings of $136 million, plus or minus $19 million

Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $2.00, plus or minus $0.28

Adjusted EBITDA of $251 million, plus or minus $24 million

The guidance for the first quarter is based on the current business environment, including the impact of U.S. import tariffs and the imposition of retaliatory actions taken by other countries up through but not including the date of this release. The Company will continue to monitor and adapt to changes in the business environment as needed.

(1) See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results” below for a discussion of our Non-GAAP financial measures and reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K for reconciliations of forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP financial measures”). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS’ reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results.

MKS is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the ultimate timing or amount of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility and Revolving Credit Facility, amortization of debt issuance costs, interest expense, and the income tax effect of these items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, our recently completed private offering of €1.0 billion principal amount of 4.25% senior notes and refinancing of our Term Loan Facility and Revolving Credit Facility on February 4, 2026, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

For further information regarding these Non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the “Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the future financial performance, business prospects and growth of MKS Inc. (“MKS,” the “Company,” “our,” or “we”). These statements are only predictions based on current assumptions and expectations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “will,” “projects,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “continues” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements that we make are the level and terms of our substantial indebtedness and our ability to service such debt; our entry into the chemicals technology business through our acquisition of Atotech Limited (“Atotech”) in August 2022 (the “Atotech Acquisition”), which has exposed us to significant additional liabilities; the risk that we are unable to realize the anticipated benefits of the Atotech Acquisition; risks related to cybersecurity, data privacy and intellectual property; competition from larger, more advanced or more established companies in our markets; the ability to successfully grow our business, including through growth of the Atotech business, and financial risks associated with that acquisition and potential future acquisitions, including goodwill and intangible asset impairments; manufacturing and sourcing risks, including those associated with limited and sole source suppliers and the impact and duration of supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and price increases; changes in global demand; risks associated with doing business internationally, including geopolitical conflicts, such as the conflict in the Middle East, trade compliance, trade protection measures, such as import tariffs by the United States or retaliatory actions taken by other countries, regulatory restrictions on our products, components or markets, particularly the semiconductor market, and unfavorable currency exchange and tax rate fluctuations, which risks become more significant as we grow our business internationally and in China specifically; conditions affecting the markets in which we operate, including fluctuations in capital spending in the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing and automotive industries, and fluctuations in sales to our major customers; disruptions or delays from third-party service providers upon which our operations may rely; the ability to anticipate and meet customer demand; the challenges, risks and costs involved with integrating or transitioning global operations of the companies we have acquired; risks associated with the attraction and retention of key personnel; potential fluctuations in quarterly results; dependence on new product development; rapid technological and market change; acquisition strategy; volatility of stock price; risks associated with chemical manufacturing and environmental regulation compliance; risks related to defective products; financial and legal risk management; and the other important factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, after the date of this press release. Amounts reported in this press release are preliminary and subject to finalization prior to the filing of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

MKS Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenues: Products $ 907 $ 860 $ 824 $ 3,436 $ 3,124 Services 126 128 111 495 462 Total net revenues 1,033 988 935 3,931 3,586 Cost of revenues: Products 491 466 443 1,859 1,662 Services 62 61 51 235 216 Total cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) 553 527 494 2,094 1,878 Gross profit 480 461 441 1,837 1,708 Research and development 78 76 65 299 271 Selling, general and administrative 185 180 176 724 674 Acquisition and integration costs — — 3 — 9 Restructuring and other 11 4 1 37 6 Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility — — — 2 5 Amortization of intangible assets 62 63 61 247 245 Income from operations 144 138 135 528 498 Interest income (3 ) (3 ) (5 ) (14 ) (21 ) Interest expense 50 53 54 212 284 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 2 4 10 57 Other expense (income), net 6 2 3 16 (2 ) Income before income taxes 89 84 79 304 180 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (19 ) 10 (11 ) 9 (10 ) Net income $ 108 $ 74 $ 90 $ 295 $ 190 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 $ 4.39 $ 2.82 Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.10 $ 1.33 $ 4.37 $ 2.81 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 67.3 67.3 67.4 67.3 67.3 Diluted 68.0 67.6 67.7 67.7 67.6





MKS Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 675 $ 714 Trade accounts receivable, net 651 615 Inventories 921 893 Other current assets 263 252 Total current assets 2,510 2,474 Property, plant and equipment, net 810 771 Right-of-use assets 270 238 Goodwill 2,574 2,479 Intangible assets, net 2,140 2,272 Other assets 492 356 Total assets $ 8,796 $ 8,590 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt $ 51 $ 50 Accounts payable 407 341 Other current liabilities 469 384 Total current liabilities 927 775 Long-term debt, net 4,150 4,488 Non-current deferred taxes 474 504 Non-current accrued compensation 149 141 Non-current lease liabilities 246 211 Other non-current liabilities 131 149 Total liabilities 6,077 6,268 Stockholders' equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 2,101 2,067 Retained earnings 711 503 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93 ) (248 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,719 2,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,796 $ 8,590





MKS Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 108 $ 74 $ 90 $ 295 $ 190 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86 85 87 344 348 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and derivative instruments (6 ) (8 ) 11 (9 ) 13 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 6 7 7 26 30 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 2 4 10 57 Stock-based compensation 8 12 11 55 48 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 8 10 15 45 56 Deferred income taxes (71 ) (44 ) (58 ) (196 ) (226 ) Other 2 1 2 — 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1 ) 58 7 75 4 Net cash provided by operating activities 142 197 176 645 528 Cash flows from investing activities: Net purchases (sales) of investments 1 (1 ) — — — Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets 1 — — 3 1 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (51 ) (50 ) (51 ) (148 ) (118 ) Net cash used in investing activities (49 ) (51 ) (51 ) (145 ) (117 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock — — — (45 ) — Proceeds from borrowings — — — — 2,161 Payments of borrowings (113 ) (113 ) (229 ) (451 ) (2,427 ) Purchase of capped calls related to Convertible Notes — — — — (167 ) Payments of deferred financing fees — — — — (33 ) Dividend payments (15 ) (15 ) (15 ) (59 ) (59 ) Net proceeds (payments) related to employee stock awards 3 — 3 (4 ) (9 ) Other financing activities — (1 ) (5 ) (3 ) (15 ) Net cash used in financing activities (125 ) (129 ) (246 ) (562 ) (549 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 10 6 (26 ) 23 (23 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (22 ) 23 (147 ) (39 ) (161 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 697 674 861 714 875 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 675 $ 697 $ 714 $ 675 $ 714





The following supplemental Non-GAAP earnings information is presented to aid in understanding MKS’ operating results:

MKS Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 108 $ 74 $ 90 $ 295 $ 190 Acquisition and integration costs — — 3 — 9 Restructuring and other 11 4 1 37 6 Amortization of intangible assets 62 63 61 247 245 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 2 4 10 57 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5 5 5 19 21 Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility — — — 2 5 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (20 ) (18 ) (18 ) (77 ) (89 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 168 $ 130 $ 146 $ 533 $ 444 Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share $ 2.47 $ 1.93 $ 2.15 $ 7.88 $ 6.58 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 68.0 67.6 67.7 67.7 67.6 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 142 $ 197 $ 176 $ 645 $ 528 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (51 ) (50 ) (51 ) (148 ) (118 ) Free cash flow $ 91 $ 147 $ 125 $ 497 $ 410 Operating expenses $ 336 $ 323 $ 306 $ 1,309 $ 1,210 Acquisition and integration costs — — 3 — 9 Restructuring and other 11 4 1 37 6 Amortization of intangible assets 62 63 61 247 245 Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility — — — 2 5 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 263 $ 256 $ 242 $ 1,023 $ 945 Income from operations $ 144 $ 138 $ 135 $ 528 $ 498 Operating margin 13.9 % 14.0 % 14.5 % 13.4 % 13.9 % Acquisition and integration costs — — 3 — 9 Restructuring and other 11 4 1 37 6 Amortization of intangible assets 62 63 61 247 245 Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility — — — 2 5 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 217 $ 205 $ 199 $ 814 $ 763 Non-GAAP operating margin 21.0 % 20.8 % 21.3 % 20.7 % 21.3 % Interest expense, net $ 47 $ 50 $ 49 $ 198 $ 263 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5 5 5 19 21 Non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 42 $ 45 $ 45 $ 179 $ 242 Net income $ 108 $ 74 $ 90 $ 295 $ 190 Interest expense, net 47 50 49 198 263 Other expense (income), net 6 2 3 16 (2 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (19 ) 10 (11 ) 9 (10 ) Depreciation 24 23 26 97 103 Amortization of intangible assets 62 63 61 247 245 Stock-based compensation 8 12 11 55 48 Acquisition and integration costs — — 3 — 9 Restructuring and other 11 4 1 37 6 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 2 4 10 57 Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility — — — 2 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 249 $ 240 $ 237 $ 966 $ 914 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.1 % 24.3 % 25.3 % 24.6 % 25.5 %





MKS Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Income Before (Benefit) Provision Effective Income Before (Benefit) Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ 89 $ (19 ) (20.8 %) $ 79 $ (11 ) (14.5 %) Acquisition and integration costs — — 3 — Restructuring and other 11 — 1 — Amortization of intangible assets 62 — 61 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 — 4 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 5 — 5 — Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility — — — — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments — 20 — 18 Non-GAAP $ 169 $ 1 0.9 % $ 153 $ 7 4.0 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Income Before Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ 84 $ 10 12.3 % Restructuring and other 4 — Amortization of intangible assets 63 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 5 — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments — 18 Non-GAAP $ 158 $ 28 17.9 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Income Before Provision Effective Income Before (Benefit) Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ 304 $ 9 2.9 % $ 180 $ (10 ) (5.7 %) Acquisition and integration costs — — 9 — Restructuring and other 37 — 6 — Amortization of intangible assets 247 — 245 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 10 — 57 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 19 — 21 — Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility 2 — 5 — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments — 77 — 89 Non-GAAP $ 619 $ 86 13.8 % $ 523 $ 78 14.8 %

MKS Inc.

Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures for the items listed below. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS’ reported GAAP results, and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results. Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Acquisition and integration costs include incremental expenses incurred to effect the Atotech Acquisition. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, tax, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs.

Restructuring and other include incremental expenses incurred in connection with restructuring programs and other strategic initiatives, primarily related to changes in business and/or cost structure. Such costs may include third-party services, one-time termination benefits, facility-related costs, contract termination fees and other items that have no direct correlation to our future business operations.

Amortization of intangible assets includes non-cash amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in acquisitions.

Loss on extinguishment of debt includes the non-cash write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and original issue discount costs incurred from voluntary prepayments and/or repricing of our term loan facility.

Amortization of debt issuance costs includes non-cash additional interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs associated with our term loan facility.

Fees and expenses related to amendments to the Term Loan Facility includes direct third-party costs related to repricings or refinancings of our term loan facility.

Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments includes the impact of Non-GAAP adjustments that are tax effected at applicable statutory rates resulting in a difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rates.