FHLBank San Francisco Increases Voluntary Funding Commitment to $45.7 Million to Expand Housing Supply and Make Homebuying More Affordable

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved up to $45.7 million in voluntary grant funding for 2026, doubling the Bank’s voluntary contribution rate from approximately 5% to 10% of prior-year net income. This increased commitment will significantly expand support for affordable housing supply, homeownership opportunities, and community development across its three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

For the fourth consecutive year, in 2026 the Bank is making an enhanced commitment of approximately 5% of its 2025 net income—$23.2 million—toward voluntary community investment programs. The Board also approved an additional $22.5 million voluntary mission contribution to the Bank’s 2026 Affordable Housing Program (AHP). Together, these voluntary contributions total approximately 10% of the Bank’s 2025 net income, double last year’s voluntary funding rate of 5%. These voluntary contributions are in addition to the Bank’s statutory contributions that fund its annual AHP.

“These enhanced voluntary commitments reflect the Board’s confidence in our strong financial foundation and our mission to help address the region’s urgent housing and economic challenges,” said Winthrop Watson, interim president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “Our financial strength is allowing us to take additional action for our members and their communities.”

Community Impact

FHLBank San Francisco’s increased voluntary investment will directly support:

Increasing Housing Supply

Voluntary funding for the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) in addition to statutory contributions will support the development and preservation of thousands of affordable homes across the region through the AHP General Fund.

Since 1990, FHLBank San Francisco has awarded more than $1.4 billion in AHP grants, to support the construction, rehabilitation, or purchase of over 156,600 homes affordable to lower-income households.

Making Homeownership More Affordable

Additional funding for the Middle-Income Downpayment Assistance program will improve access to affordable and sustainable homeownership opportunities for aspiring middle-income first-time homebuyers. Eligible grantees may qualify for a grant of up to $50,000 to help with the homebuyer's downpayment and closing costs.



Strengthening Community and Economic Development

Increased funding for the AHEAD program will support economic opportunity by creating and preserving jobs, supporting small businesses, fostering microlending and microenterprise development, and serving communities with limited access to economic opportunity, including veterans and tribal communities.



Supporting Community Financial Institutions

By providing reliable, low-cost liquidity, financial solutions, and expanded resources for affordable housing and economic development – including this increased voluntary grant funding – FHLBank San Francisco helps local, community-based financial institutions continue to meet the needs of the communities they serve.



In partnership with its members, FHLBank San Francisco continues to invest in solutions that expand affordable housing supply, increases homeownership opportunities and boosts community development across Arizona, California, and Nevada.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — including commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Media Contact:

Tom Flannigan

tom.flannigan@fhlbsf.com