INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Oracle Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – ORCL

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 11, 2026 (ACCESSWIRE) Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oracle Corporation ("Oracle" or the "Company") (NYSE: ORCL).

The class action concerns whether Oracle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 6, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Oracle securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

A complaint has been filed alleging that, during the Class Period, Oracle and its top officers made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Oracle’s AI infrastructure strategy would result in massive increases in capital expenditures (“CapEx”) without equivalent, near-term growth in revenue; and (ii) Oracle’s substantially increased spending created serious risks involving Oracle’s debt and credit rating, free cash flow, and ability to fund its projects, among other concerns.

Per the allegations in the complaint, on September 24, 2025, S&P Global Ratings warned that OpenAI “could account for more than a third of total Oracle revenues by fiscal 2028 and even a greater share by fiscal 2030,” creating risks given that “OpenAI’s ability to meet contractual obligations will be contingent on AI tailwinds continuing and its models being a market leader to continue to raise external financing.” Then, on September 25, 2025, the complaint alleges that analysts at Rothschild & Co. Redburn initiated coverage of Oracle at “Sell,” warning that Oracle’s promises of massive new revenues from its increased AI infrastructure business were “unlikely to materialize” and set a $175 price target for Oracle—representing a 40% pullback in Oracle’s stock.

On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell more than 5%.

Thereafter, on December 10, 2025, Oracle allegedly announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, including revenue growth below analysts’ consensus estimate, quarterly CapEx well above analysts’ estimates, and negative free cash flow of more than $10 billion.

On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell nearly 11%.

On December 12, 2025, Bloomberg reported that Oracle had “pushed back the completion dates for some of the data centers it’s developing for the artificial intelligence model developer OpenAI to 2028 from 2027” due to “labor and material shortages”—suggesting that Oracle’s promised revenue growth resulting from its increased spending may be further delayed, if it arrives at all.

On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell further.

Finally, on December 17, 2025, Financial Times allegedly reported that Blue Owl Capital—“the primary [financial] backer for Oracle’s largest data centre projects in the US”—had backed out of funding a $10 billion Oracle data center intended to serve OpenAI, as a result of concerns about Oracle’s spending commitments and rising debt levels.

On this news, the price of Oracle common stock fell more than 5%.

