INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Graphic Packaging Holding Company - GPK

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (“Graphic Packaging” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Graphic Packaging and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 3, 2026, Graphic Packaging reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Graphic Packaging projected a decline in Adjusted EBITDA in 2026, citing “a $130 million negative impact from actions taken to reduce inventory and generate free cash flow, an approximately $100 million accrual (non-cash in 2026) for a return to more normal incentive compensation, January weather and production impacts, and other largely offsetting operating items.”

On this news, Graphic Packaging’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 15.97%, to close at $12.42 per share on February 3, 2026.

