INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First Western Financial, Inc. - MYFW

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether First Western and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 22, 2026, First Western reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Among other items, the Company reported quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, missing analyst expectations.

On this news, First Western’s stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 8.81%, to close at $24.83 per share on January 23, 2026.

