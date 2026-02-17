CAPREIT Announces February 2026 Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its February 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12916 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The February 2026 distribution will be payable on March 16, 2026 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,500 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 400 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.7 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

