Ferroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights



EU ferroalloy safeguard measures implemented in November are reducing import pressure and supporting improving market conditions in Europe

Positive momentum in U.S. silicon metal trade case, with encouraging preliminary antidumping and countervailing duty determinations

Reporting fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million

New 10-year French energy contract reduces cost volatility and increases flexibility

Ended the year with total cash of $123.0 million and net debt of $29.8 million, reflecting a strong balance sheet to support growth

Announcing a 7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.015 per share, payable on March 30

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Financial Highlights

% % % ($ in millions, except EPS) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q/Q Q4 2024 Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Y/Y Sales $ 329.4 $ 311.7 5.7 % $ 367.5 (10.4 )% $ 1,335.1 $ 1,643.9 (18.8 )% Net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (81.0 ) $ (12.8 ) (531.9 )% $ (28.1 ) (187.7 )% $ (170.7 ) $ 23.5 (825.2 )% Adj. EBITDA $ 14.6 $ 18.3 (20.1 )% $ 9.8 48.2 % $ 27.6 $ 153.8 (82.0 )% Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) (163.6 )% $ 0.03 (344.5 )% $ (0.39 ) $ 0.28 (237.9 )% Operating cash flow $ (4.3 ) $ 20.8 (120.6 )% $ 32.1 (113.4 )% $ 51.5 $ 243.3 (78.8 )% Capital expenditures1 $ 14.2 $ 19.1 (25.7 )% $ 17.9 (20.7 )% $ 63.3 $ 79.2 (20.1 )% Free cash flow2 $ (18.5 ) $ 1.6 (1234.7 )% $ 14.1 (230.8 )% $ (11.8 ) $ 164.1 (107.2 )%

(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures

(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While market conditions remained challenging in the fourth quarter, we are encouraged by the clear progress on trade enforcement that is reshaping the competitive landscape. The strong preliminary decision in the U.S. silicon metal antidumping and countervailing duty case, together with the finalization of EU trade measures, meaningfully strengthen the outlook for 2026. These actions should enable domestic producers to regain market share and support healthier market conditions.

“As a leading domestic producer in both Europe and the U.S., and with a strong balance sheet, disciplined cost control, and a competitive long-term French energy agreement in place, we are optimistic that 2026 will mark a substantial improvement in market conditions and financial performance for Ferroglobe,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Ferroglobe reported sales of $329.4 million, a 5.7% increase from the prior quarter and a 10.4% decrease from the comparable prior-year period. The sequential improvement was mainly driven by higher sales volumes of silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys, partially offset by lower silicon metal volumes and lower pricing of silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys. Silicon metal prices remained stable during the quarter. Sales of silicon metal decreased by $2.5 million, while silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys increased by $11.2 million and $8.2 million, respectively, compared with the prior quarter.

For the full year 2025, sales were $1,335 million versus $1,644 million in the prior year, a decrease of 18.8%. This decrease was mainly driven by a 40.8% and 1.4% decrease in silicon metal and silicon-based alloys revenue, respectively, partially offset by a 7.5% increase in manganese-based alloys revenues.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

($,000) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 % Q/Q Q4 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 32,634 33,561 (2.8 )% 49,797 (34.5 )% 147,112 222,762 (34.0 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 2,957 2,950 0.2 % 3,240 (8.7 )% 2,924 3,262 (10.4 )% Silicon Metal Revenue 96,499 99,005 (2.5 )% 161,342 (40.2 )% 430,155 726,650 (40.8 )% Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA 885 11,614 (92.4 )% 16,849 (94.7 )% 3,573 108,058 (96.7 )% Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin 0.9 % 11.7 % 10.4 % 0.8 % 14.9 %

Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $96.5 million, a decrease of 2.5% from the prior quarter. The average selling price increased 0.2%, driven by higher pricing in the U.S. and South Africa, partially offset by softer pricing in Europe, where demand remained subdued, particularly in the chemical sector. Shipments decreased 2.8% mainly reflecting lower volumes in the U.S., partially offset by higher volumes in EMEA. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $11.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower volumes and reduced fixed cost absorption, mainly related to furnace shutdowns in France.



Silicon-Based Alloys

($,000) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 % Q/Q Q4 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 51,279 42,968 19.3 % 39,417 30.1 % 190,159 183,030 3.9 % Average selling price ($/MT): 2,020 2,149 (6.0 )% 2,159 (6.4 )% 2,095 2,208 (5.1 )% Silicon-based Alloys Revenue 103,584 92,338 12.2 % 85,101 21.7 % 398,383 404,130 (1.4 )% Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA 15,503 12,391 25.1 % 3,093 401.2 % 37,466 30,060 24.6 % Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 15.0 % 13.4 % 3.6 % 9.4 % 7.4 %

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $103.6 million, an increase of 12.2% from the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 6.0%, primarily due to lower pricing in the U.S. and Europe, partially offset by higher pricing in South Africa. Shipments increased by 19.3% reflecting a broad-based volume improvement across regions, with the strongest increase in EMEA. In Europe, safeguard measures implemented on certain ferroalloy imports began to reduce import pressure and supported order activity late in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 25.1% compared with $12.4 million in the prior quarter, driven by higher volumes. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.0% in the fourth quarter, compared with 13.4% in the prior quarter, highlighting the benefits of stronger volume leverage and continued cost discipline.

Manganese-Based Alloys

($,000) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 % Q/Q Q4 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 80,778 69,552 16.1 % 67,712 19.3 % 305,747 275,991 10.8 % Average selling price ($/MT): 1,147 1,214 (5.5 )% 1,159 (1.0 )% 1,170 1,206 (3.0 )% Manganese-based Alloys Revenue 92,652 84,436 9.7 % 78,478 18.1 % 357,724 332,845 7.5 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA 8,681 4,391 97.7 % 7,091 22.4 % 24,292 54,297 (55.3 )% Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 9.4 % 5.2 % 9.0 % 6.8 % 16.3 %

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $92.7 million, an increase of 9.7% from the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 5.5%, reflecting broadly lower pricing in the U.S. and EMEA. Shipments increased by 16.1% compared to the prior quarter driven by a significant volume increase in Europe. In EMEA, safeguard measures for certain ferroalloy imports began to ease import pressure and supported improved order flows during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $4.4 million in the prior quarter, driven by higher volumes and improved fixed cost absorption. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 9.4% in the fourth quarter, compared with 5.2% in the prior quarter, highlighting stronger operating leverage.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production totaled $261.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $180.4 million in the third quarter, representing an increase of 45.0%. As a percentage of sales, these costs rose to 79.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 57.9% in the prior quarter. The increase in costs as a percentage of sales was primarily driven by temporary production curtailments in France, which reduced fixed-cost absorption and increased unit costs, as well as a $40.2 million fair-value loss related to changes in the valuation of our long-term energy contracts, principally in France. Excluding the impact of power purchase agreements, raw materials and energy consumption for production represented 67.2% of revenue.

For the full year 2025, raw materials and energy consumption for production totaled $933.5 million, representing 69.9% of sales, compared with $1,027.0 million, or 62.5% of sales, in 2024. The increase in costs as a percentage of sales was primarily driven by lower realized pricing, a higher energy cost environment throughout the year, and a $41.9 million fair-value loss related to changes in the valuation of our long-term energy contracts, principally in France. In addition, lower production levels in France reduced fixed-cost absorption, further increasing unit costs.

Net (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net loss attributable to the parent was $81.0 million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $12.8 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share in the prior quarter. The quarterly results reflect lower realized pricing, a $40.2 million fair-value loss related to our long-term French energy contracts, higher underlying energy costs, and the impact of temporary production curtailments in France, which reduced fixed cost absorption, offset by higher shipment volumes in our alloy portfolio, ongoing cost efficiencies and a favorable product mix. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $(0.06) for the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $(0.02) in the prior quarter.

For the full year 2025, net loss attributable to the parent was $170.7 million, or $(0.91) per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $23.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the full year 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $18.3 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was slightly down versus the previous quarter, primarily by higher energy-related costs and lower fixed cost absorption associated with temporary production curtailments, partially offset by stronger volumes and continued cost efficiency initiatives.

For the full year 2025, adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, or 2.1% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $153.8 million, or 9.4% of sales, for the full year 2024. The reduction is largely related to lower realized pricing across the portfolio and a weaker performance in silicon metal, driven by a significant decline in volumes. These impacts were partially offset by higher shipment volumes in manganese-based alloys and silicon-based alloys, supported by improved demand and customer restocking in key steel related end markets.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

% ($ in millions) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 $ % Q4 2024 $ Y/Y Total Cash1 $ 123.0 $ 121.5 1.5 1.2 % $ 133.3 (10.3 ) (7.7 )% Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 152.8 $ 126.7 26.1 20.6 % $ 94.4 58.4 61.9 % Net (Debt) Cash $ (29.8 ) $ (5.2 ) (24.6 ) (473.1 )% $ 38.9 (68.7 ) (176.6 )% Total Working Capital3 $ 427.5 $ 421.6 5.9 1.4 % $ 460.8 (33.3 ) (7.2 )%

(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents

(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on our factoring program and the impact of leasing standard IFRS16

(3) Total working capital is comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables

Total cash was $123.0 million as of December 31, 2025, up $1.5 million from $121.5 million as of September 30, 2025. Adjusted gross debt increased by $26.1 million to $152.8 million, resulting in net debt of $29.8 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $24.6 million from the prior quarter.

During the fourth quarter, cash flows used in operating activities were $4.3 million, and net cash used in investing activities was $13.1 million. Cash provided in financing activities was $18.6 million as a result of principal proceeds from financing facilities in South Africa, France and Spain totaling $28.2 million, net cash proceeds from the sale of short-term commercial paper totaling $3.1 million, partially offset by lease payments of $6.5 million, dividend payments of $2.6 million, interest payments of $2.9 million, and the principal repayments of other financing liabilities of $0.7 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company generated $51.5 million of operating cash flow, used $73.1 million of cash in investing activities and generated $3.4 million in financing activities.

Total working capital was $427.5 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $5.9 million from $421.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase in our working capital balance during the quarter was due to a decrease of $79.9 million in trade and other payables and an increase of $7.8 million in trade receivables, partially offset by $63.2 million and $18.5 decrease in inventories and other receivables, respectively.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Our performance reflects a strong emphasis on financial discipline and balance sheet strength. We generated positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, while ending the period with $123 million in total cash and modest net debt. This solid financial position provides the flexibility to manage near-term volatility, invest selectively in growth opportunities, and support our increased dividend as we enter 2026.”

Capital Returns

During the fourth quarter, Ferroglobe did not repurchase shares and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.014 per share on December 29, 2025. Our next cash dividend of $0.015 per share will be paid on March 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2026.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash/(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.



Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Sales $ 329,382 $ 311,698 $ 367,505 $ 1,335,121 $ 1,643,939 Raw materials and energy consumption for production (261,564 ) (180,414 ) (250,763 ) (933,531 ) (1,027,130 ) Other operating income 16,450 30,421 18,892 82,835 84,378 Staff costs (62,542 ) (68,861 ) (70,241 ) (270,649 ) (279,864 ) Other operating expense (59,367 ) (74,705 ) (52,289 ) (245,899 ) (265,182 ) Depreciation and amortization (29,177 ) (19,953 ) (19,020 ) (84,951 ) (75,463 ) Impairment (loss) (17,743 ) (12 ) (43,052 ) (17,488 ) (43,052 ) Other gain (loss) 48 (177 ) (571 ) 1,105 555 Operating (loss) profit (84,513 ) (2,003 ) (49,539 ) (133,457 ) 38,181 Finance income 801 830 3,533 3,474 7,248 Finance costs (7,365 ) (4,084 ) (3,089 ) (20,775 ) (21,942 ) Exchange differences 2,132 555 15,167 (23,886 ) 13,565 (Loss) profit before tax (88,945 ) (4,702 ) (33,928 ) (174,644 ) 37,052 Income tax benefit/(expense) 2,936 (8,566 ) 4,376 (2,468 ) (16,252 ) Total (loss) profit for the period (86,009 ) (13,268 ) (29,552 ) (177,112 ) 20,800 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (80,953 ) $ (12,812 ) $ (28,134 ) $ (170,700 ) $ 23,538 (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (5,056 ) (456 ) (1,418 ) (6,412 ) (2,738 ) EBITDA $ (53,204 ) $ 18,505 $ (15,352 ) $ (72,392 ) $ 127,209 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,590 $ 18,267 $ 9,845 $ 27,616 $ 153,800 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 188,291 188,075 188,072 188,361 188,145 Diluted 188,291 188,075 188,072 188,361 188,809 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.43 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.91 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.91 ) $ 0.12





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of December 31, As of September 30, As of December 31, 2025 2025 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 12,472 $ 14,219 $ 14,219 Intangible assets 132,682 128,024 103,095 Property, plant and equipment 486,678 521,219 487,196 Other financial assets 26,717 28,529 19,744 Deferred tax assets 5,469 5,716 6,580 Receivables from related parties 1,763 1,761 1,558 Other non-current assets 21,436 21,413 22,451 Total non-current assets 687,217 720,881 654,843 Current assets Inventories 306,160 369,392 347,139 Trade receivables 191,536 183,777 188,816 Other receivables 74,665 93,180 83,103 Current income tax assets 5,564 4,943 7,692 Other financial assets 11,104 12,520 5,569 Other current assets 21,716 35,208 52,014 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 175 186 298 Cash and cash equivalents 122,812 121,290 132,973 Total current assets 733,732 820,496 817,604 Total assets $ 1,420,949 $ 1,541,377 $ 1,472,447 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 692,257 $ 786,811 $ 834,245 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 26,394 33,100 8,014 Provisions 30,487 31,020 24,384 Provision for pensions 28,903 30,827 27,618 Bank borrowings 60,136 52,412 13,911 Lease liabilities 57,429 65,593 56,585 Other financial liabilities 67,233 27,956 25,688 Other non-current liabilities 345 194 13,759 Deferred tax liabilities 16,474 18,061 19,629 Total non-current liabilities 287,401 259,163 189,588 Current liabilities Provisions 87,308 76,384 83,132 Provision for pensions 186 174 168 Bank borrowings 79,876 58,386 43,251 Lease liabilities 12,254 13,648 12,867 Debt instruments 26,014 22,784 10,135 Other financial liabilities 11,408 9,313 48,117 Payables to related parties 2,577 1,175 2,664 Trade and other payables 144,853 224,778 158,251 Current income tax liabilities 970 1,515 10,623 Other current liabilities 75,845 87,246 79,406 Total current liabilities 441,291 495,403 448,614 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,420,949 $ 1,541,377 $ 1,472,447





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (86,009 ) $ (13,268 ) $ (29,552 ) $ (177,112 ) $ 20,800 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash (used) provided by operating activities: Income tax (benefit)/expense (2,936 ) 8,566 (4,376 ) 2,468 16,252 Depreciation and amortization 29,177 19,953 19,020 84,951 75,463 Finance income (801 ) (830 ) (3,533 ) (3,474 ) (7,248 ) Finance costs 7,365 4,084 3,089 20,775 21,942 Exchange differences (2,132 ) (555 ) (15,167 ) 23,886 (13,565 ) Impairment loss (gain) 17,743 12 43,052 17,488 43,052 Share-based compensation (92 ) (82 ) 1,587 1,814 4,924 Other (gain) loss (48 ) 177 571 (1,105 ) (555 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in inventories 59,903 (44,640 ) 23,146 43,759 47 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (7,015 ) 37,055 31,756 13,414 22,765 Decrease (increase) in other receivables 18,816 25,770 (12,885 ) 19,029 770 (Increase) decrease in energy receivable (418 ) 6,734 (5,735 ) 31,041 131,959 (Decrease) increase in trade payables (79,548 ) (1,628 ) (19,039 ) (28,682 ) (17,255 ) Other changes in operating assets and liabilities 40,233 (20,415 ) 4,936 13,541 (40,294 ) Income taxes refunded (paid) 1,477 (170 ) (4,776 ) (10,329 ) (15,799 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: (4,285 ) 20,763 32,094 51,464 243,258 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 991 720 692 3,556 2,799 Payments due to investments: Intangible assets (377 ) (459 ) (855 ) (1,556 ) (3,024 ) Property, plant and equipment (13,845 ) (18,673 ) (17,090 ) (61,703 ) (76,165 ) Other financial assets — — — (15,119 ) (3,000 ) Disposals: Other non-current assets 131 — — 1,690 — Receipt of asset-related government grant — — 12,453 — 12,453 Net cash used in investing activities (13,100 ) (18,412 ) (4,800 ) (73,132 ) (66,937 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,616 ) (2,611 ) (2,436 ) (10,451 ) (9,758 ) Payment for debt and equity issuance costs (99 ) (7 ) (6 ) (205 ) (6 ) Repayment of debt instruments (11,644 ) (4,585 ) — (35,760 ) (147,624 ) Proceeds from debt issuance 14,800 15,028 10,255 50,244 10,255 Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings 154,871 103,868 122,809 522,270 509,186 Payments (126,663 ) (121,192 ) (137,650 ) (446,041 ) (495,726 ) Payments for lease liabilities (6,505 ) (3,408 ) (4,511 ) (16,185 ) (16,201 ) (Repayments of)/payments from other financing liabilities (669 ) (626 ) 6,054 (44,748 ) 6,054 Other (payments) proceeds from financing activities — — (411 ) 1,581 (3,068 ) Payments to acquire own shares — — (1,936 ) (4,691 ) (2,428 ) Interest paid (2,882 ) (2,232 ) (2,029 ) (12,550 ) (26,192 ) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities 18,593 (15,765 ) (9,861 ) 3,464 (175,508 ) Total net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,208 (13,414 ) 17,433 (18,204 ) 813 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 121,477 135,547 120,810 133,271 137,649 Foreign exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents 302 (657 ) (4,972 ) 7,920 (5,191 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 122,987 $ 121,476 $ 133,271 $ 122,987 $ 133,271 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 175 186 298 175 298 Cash and cash equivalents 122,812 121,290 132,973 122,812 132,973 Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 122,987 $ 121,476 $ 133,271 $ 122,987 $ 133,271

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Q4´25 Q3´25 Q4´24 YTD´25 YTD´24 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (80,953 ) $ (12,812 ) $ (28,134 ) $ (170,700 ) $ 23,538 (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (5,056 ) (456 ) (1,418 ) (6,412 ) (2,738 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,936 ) 8,566 (4,376 ) 2,468 16,252 Finance income (801 ) (830 ) (3,533 ) (3,474 ) (7,248 ) Finance costs 7,365 4,084 3,089 20,775 21,942 Depreciation and amortization 29,177 19,953 19,020 84,951 75,463 EBITDA (53,204 ) 18,505 (15,352 ) (72,392 ) 127,209 Exchange differences (2,132 ) (555 ) (15,167 ) 23,886 (13,565 ) Impairment 29,710 12 43,052 29,455 43,052 Restructuring and termination costs — — (2,693 ) (1,285 ) (7,233 ) New strategy implementation — — 1,629 682 5,416 Subactivity — — 1,457 — 3,164 PPA Energy 40,216 305 (3,081 ) 41,906 (4,243 ) Fines Inventory Adjustment — — — 5,364 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,590 $ 18,267 $ 9,845 $ 27,616 $ 153,800

Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Q4´25 Q3´25 Q4´24 YTD´25 YTD´24 (Loss) Profit attributable to the parent $ (80,953 ) $ (12,812 ) $ (28,134 ) $ (170,700 ) $ 23,538 Tax rate adjustment 21,079 9,836 6,301 49,622 4,592 Impairment 18,286 9 28,671 18,100 28,671 Restructuring and termination costs — — (1,846 ) (938 ) (4,957 ) New strategy implementation — — 1,116 498 3,712 Subactivity — — 998 — 2,168 PPA Energy 29,358 223 (2,111 ) 30,591 (2,908 ) Fines Inventory Adjustment — — — 3,916 — Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (12,230 ) $ (2,745 ) $ 4,996 $ (68,912 ) $ 54,815

Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per share: