DelphX Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that it intends to seek approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the exercise period of share purchase warrants.

DelphX intends to seek approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the exercise period of 3,904,166 share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.20 per common share (issued pursuant to a private placement announced January 30, 2024) by one year to January 30, 2027.

All other terms and conditions of the warrants will remain unchanged. The warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

A total of 1,208,333 warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of DelphX Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of DelphX.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle, Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker-dealers to offer new private placement securities providing both fixed-income and cryptocurrency-based solutions. DelphX's proprietary securities include:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs), which provide secured protection against rating downgrades of corporate bonds and/or losses in cryptocurrency holdings; and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs), which enable investors to assume capped downgrade or cryptocurrency-loss exposure in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by U.S. Bank. These instruments are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com