INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Navan, Inc. - NAVN

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Navan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around October 30, 2025, Navan conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 3.9 million shares of stock priced at $25.00 per share. Then, on December 15, 2025, Navan reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. Among other items, Navan reported a GAAP loss from operations of $79 million, compared to $19 million for the same period in the prior year. Navan also announced that its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down, effective immediately.

On this news, Navan’s stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 11.9%, to close at $12.90 per share on December 16, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.