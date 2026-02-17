Onspire Health Marketing Releases New Report: 2026 Marketing Trends for Medical Practices

Kansas City, MO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onspire Health Marketing today announced the release of its new report, "2026 Marketing Trends for Medical Practices." This resource is designed to help practice leaders make confident marketing decisions in a landscape that has become more complex, more connected, and more competitive.

Built to span all patient care specialties – from medical practices and surgery centers to hearing health clinics, med spas, and more, the report combines extensive industry research with proprietary analysis of millions of digital interactions across Onspire-powered platforms. It outlines the most influential forces reshaping how patients discover care, evaluate credibility, and choose providers today.

“In the last year alone, our team facilitated 31 million care-seeking sessions online, resulting in 1 million direct care requests that drove an estimated $1 billion in downstream patient value for our practice clients,” said Jeff Provost, Chief Operating Officer at Onspire Health Marketing. “From tracking and conversion data behind the billions of impressions and millions of sessions and clicks that connected consumers to our provider partners in 2025, we’ve emerged with actionable trends and strategies every healthcare provider should know for smart marketing in 2026 and beyond.”

Inside the 2026 Marketing Trends

The report explores the most impactful trends shaping practice visibility and growth, including:

Answer engine optimization: How AI-driven search and conversational queries are changing what it takes to earn visibility across a digital ecosystem.

Privacy-first marketing: Why long-standing tracking and targeting tactics are narrowing, and what practices can do to protect performance while safeguarding patient trust.

Trust and reputation: How reviews, responsiveness, and authenticity influence patient choice long before a call is ever made.

Convenience and the digital patient experience: How removing friction in scheduling, responsiveness, and next steps can quietly boost marketing outcomes.

Video and content at scale: How short-form video and multi-channel content are increasingly central to credibility, education, and discovery.

Paid media: How increasingly automated ad platforms raise the bar for clean data, compliant execution, and ongoing optimization.

Marketing automation and personalization: How first-party data combines with marketing automation to strengthen relationships, improve retention, and support a more seamless patient experience.

“In today’s environment, practices that treat marketing as an integrated system are better positioned to stay visible, build trust, and grow sustainably,” said Provost. “This detailed report is designed to help practice leaders ensure the right path forward for their businesses.”

You can access the complimentary report here.

Onspire will also host a live webinar for practice leaders, "Medical Practice Marketing in 2026," on March 5 at 12:00 pm CT / 1:00 pm ET. To register, click here.

About Onspire Health Marketing

Onspire Health Marketing ignites long-term, sustainable growth for hospitals, medical specialties, and healthcare practices nationwide. Combining digital innovation, data-driven strategy, and deep healthcare expertise, Onspire delivers full-service marketing solutions that build trust, accelerate patient acquisition, and future-proof visibility. Learn more at onspirehealthmarketing.com.

