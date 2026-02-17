Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Agilon Health, Inc. Investors with Large Losses of the Upcoming March 2nd Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Urges Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Agilon (AGL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Agilon securities between February 26, 2025 and August 4, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Agilon Health, Inc. (“Agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Agilon securities between February 26, 2025 and August 4, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 2, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





What are the Allegation Details?

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware; (2) Defendants materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from “strategic actions” taken by agilon to reduce risk; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about agilon’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Agilon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

