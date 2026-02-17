Iacono Law LLC - Notice of Pendency of Class Action

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please be advised that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Robert Simons v. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Civil Action No. 1:25-cv-09042-JLR, on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AMC Preferred Equity Units (“APEs”) between August 18, 2022 and November 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the federal securities laws, including Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a member of the proposed class, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to serve as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not need to be a lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery.

For more information, contact Frank Iacono, Iacono Law LLC, 6 Donald Court West, Blue Point, NY 11715, (917) 685-0537, fiacono@iacono-law.com.